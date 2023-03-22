https://sputniknews.com/20230322/left-party-lawmaker-urges-germany-to-protest-providing-depleted-uranium-rounds-to-ukraine-1108684471.html

Left Party Lawmaker Urges Germany to Protest Providing Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine

Sahra Wagenknecht, a German lawmaker from The Left party, called on the federal government on Wednesday to stand up to the United Kingdom after it promised to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells.

A member of the UK House of Lords confirmed on Monday that the United Kingdom would provide Ukraine with armor-piercing depleted uranium munitions, which are effective in fighting tanks. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that the delivery would cross Russia’s red line. While depleted uranium (DU) is less radioactive than naturally occurring uranium, it has been proven to retain chemical toxicity associated with the original element. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people living near areas where DU weapons are used risk exposure to the toxic substance, which is deposited throughout the body if inhaled or ingested and can led to kidney damage. DU dust has been found to linger on the battlefields long after the fighting has ceased, but its cancerogenic potency is disputed.

