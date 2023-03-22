https://sputniknews.com/20230322/kenya-court-reportedly-halts-mass-facebook-layoff-amid-moderators-scandal-1108689977.html

Kenya Court Reportedly Halts Mass Facebook Layoff Amid Moderators Scandal

Kenya Court Reportedly Halts Mass Facebook Layoff Amid Moderators Scandal

A Kenyan court on Tuesday has ordered to block an implementation of the decision to fire 260 Facebook content moderators based in Nairobi, the media reported.

2023-03-22T14:34+0000

2023-03-22T14:34+0000

2023-03-22T14:34+0000

africa

east africa

kenya

facebook

meta

court

outsourcing

moderator

layoffs

human rights violations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108690155_0:308:3073:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_8451da026b1a6cc52b9577b9c6441426.jpg

A Kenyan court blocked the firing of 260 Facebook content moderators in Nairobi on Tuesday amid an ongoing legal battle for violation of working conditions, media has reported.Judge Matthews Nduma reportedly granted a temporary injunction against Meta, Facebook's parent company, and Sama, prohibiting the termination of contracts of its employees at the end of this month. The interim injunction barred Sama from effecting any form of redundancy.Sama stated that the company did not have a chance to defend itself in court, but would obey its decision. However, there was no immediate response to the interim injunction from Meta or Facebook.The injunction barred Meta from engaging its new content moderation outsourcing partner, Majorel, and subcontracting the roles of workers who moderate Facebook content for eastern and southern Africa. It also banned Meta and Majorel from blacklisting content moderators on the basis that they used to work at Sama.On Monday, 43 Kenya-based Facebook* moderators filed a lawsuit against Meta and Sama for allegedly unfair and illegal dismissal and blacklisting. The employees claimed that they had been fired for trying to organize a union. They were also prohibited from applying for the same positions at Majorel.Last month, a Kenyan labor court ruled that Meta could be sued in the East African country on charges related to forced labor, human trafficking, and union busting, following its former moderator's lawsuit. In a lawsuit filed on May 10 last year, Daniel Motaung, who worked for Sama, accused Meta, along with its largest outsourcing partner in Africa, of union busting, forced labor, wage theft, racial discrimination, unequal pay for equal work, and other human rights violations.* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/content-moderators-sue-meta-for-union-busting-claims-related-to-illegal-layoffs-in-kenya-1108631859.html

africa

east africa

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

east africa, facebook, meta, sama, outsourcing company, kenya, court, human rights violations, lawsuit