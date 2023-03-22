International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/historic-project-publishes-oldest-document-with-list-of-victims-of-1943-khatyn-massacre-1108673926.html
Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre
Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre
The oldest document containing the list of people murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen 80 years ago in the Belorussian village of Khatyn was published for the first time and made available to Sputnik by the Russian project "Bez sroka davnosti" ("No Statute of Limitations") on Wednesday.
2023-03-22T08:14+0000
2023-03-22T08:38+0000
russia
history
organization of ukrainian nationalists (oun)
war crimes
war crimes investigation
world war ii
great patriotic war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102126/07/1021260798_0:0:2922:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_a00cc8841f23e9424d348212a8cd1be2.jpg
The document also reveals that among 149 people who were burnt alive, 75 were children. The youngest victim was 7 weeks old. The document contains the list of the names of the families killed in Khatyn. Khatyn was a village in Belarus, about 31 miles from Minsk. On March 22, 1943, almost the entire population of the village was burnt alive by Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118, the Nazis' police battalion mostly consisting of Ukrainian collaborators and linked to the ultra-nationalist Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). The Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118 also participated in the Babi Yar massacre in Kiev. The main task of the Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118 was to fight partisans. "Bez sroka davnosti" is a project initiated by Russia's search movement and aimed at preserving the historic memory of the war crimes committed by the Nazis and collaborators during the Great Patriotic War.
https://sputniknews.com/20170106/russia-ukraine-spat-over-bandera-explained-1049329109.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102126/07/1021260798_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_544148e12e7b0a32960bb91b0c91185a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
khatyn massacre, ukrainian colloborators, war crimes, nazi crimes, history
khatyn massacre, ukrainian colloborators, war crimes, nazi crimes, history

Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre

08:14 GMT 22.03.2023 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 22.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankKhatyn memorial complex in Belarus
Khatyn memorial complex in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The oldest document containing the list of people murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen 80 years ago in the Belorussian village of Khatyn was published for the first time and made available to Sputnik by the Russian project "Bez sroka davnosti" ("No Statute of Limitations") on Wednesday.
"There were 26 houses and outbuildings burnt. All the residents were forced into a collective farm's barn, which was doused with flammable mixture and set on fire. Those trying to escape were shot down. A total of 149 Soviet civilians were burnt," the document said.
The document also reveals that among 149 people who were burnt alive, 75 were children. The youngest victim was 7 weeks old.
Ukraine nationalists - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2017
Russia Cringes as Kiev Commemorates Nazi Patsies Who Terrorized Wartime Ukraine
6 January 2017, 14:44 GMT
The document contains the list of the names of the families killed in Khatyn.
Khatyn was a village in Belarus, about 31 miles from Minsk. On March 22, 1943, almost the entire population of the village was burnt alive by Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118, the Nazis' police battalion mostly consisting of Ukrainian collaborators and linked to the ultra-nationalist Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). The Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118 also participated in the Babi Yar massacre in Kiev. The main task of the Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118 was to fight partisans.
"Bez sroka davnosti" is a project initiated by Russia's search movement and aimed at preserving the historic memory of the war crimes committed by the Nazis and collaborators during the Great Patriotic War.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала