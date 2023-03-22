https://sputniknews.com/20230322/historic-project-publishes-oldest-document-with-list-of-victims-of-1943-khatyn-massacre-1108673926.html

Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre

Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre

The oldest document containing the list of people murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen 80 years ago in the Belorussian village of Khatyn was published for the first time and made available to Sputnik by the Russian project "Bez sroka davnosti" ("No Statute of Limitations") on Wednesday.

2023-03-22T08:14+0000

2023-03-22T08:14+0000

2023-03-22T08:38+0000

russia

history

organization of ukrainian nationalists (oun)

war crimes

war crimes investigation

world war ii

great patriotic war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102126/07/1021260798_0:0:2922:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_a00cc8841f23e9424d348212a8cd1be2.jpg

The document also reveals that among 149 people who were burnt alive, 75 were children. The youngest victim was 7 weeks old. The document contains the list of the names of the families killed in Khatyn. Khatyn was a village in Belarus, about 31 miles from Minsk. On March 22, 1943, almost the entire population of the village was burnt alive by Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118, the Nazis' police battalion mostly consisting of Ukrainian collaborators and linked to the ultra-nationalist Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). The Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118 also participated in the Babi Yar massacre in Kiev. The main task of the Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118 was to fight partisans. "Bez sroka davnosti" is a project initiated by Russia's search movement and aimed at preserving the historic memory of the war crimes committed by the Nazis and collaborators during the Great Patriotic War.

https://sputniknews.com/20170106/russia-ukraine-spat-over-bandera-explained-1049329109.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

khatyn massacre, ukrainian colloborators, war crimes, nazi crimes, history