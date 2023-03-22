https://sputniknews.com/20230322/greek-parliamentary-elections-to-be-held-in-may-amid-backlash-over-deadly-train-collision-1108667165.html

Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision

Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision

Parliamentary elections in Greece will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening in an interview with Alpha TV, declining to name an exact date.

2023-03-22T01:36+0000

2023-03-22T01:36+0000

2023-03-22T01:34+0000

world

greece

elections

train collision

kyriakos mitsotakis

parliamentary elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102562/48/1025624877_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_fbe9e508207186d9070bf772477eeeb4.jpg

Greek parliamentary elections are held every four years, the four-year mandate of the current government expires on July 7, 2023. The prime minister earlier said the government intends to work nearly until the deadline. The journalist asked why the prime minister did not name the date, and noted that the scenario of holding elections in July was being discussed in order to avoid voting by young people who would leave for the holidays. “I can tell you with certainty that the elections will take place in May. It will not be in July," Mitsotakis said. Talk of Greek's upcoming election comes as tens of thousands of residents have protested across much of the Hellenic Republic in the aftermath of the March train collision, which marked the country's deadliest rail crash on record.In the weeks that followed the incident, Greece's ruling party has seen its favoritism plummet among voters. Demonstrators have blasted Greek politicos of failing to meet union demands for improved rail safety.

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/greece-to-suspend-air-traffic-on-thursday-over-strikes-following-train-crash---athens-1108404238.html

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

parliamentary elections, greece, greek prime minister kyriakos mitsotakis, greek elections