International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/greek-parliamentary-elections-to-be-held-in-may-amid-backlash-over-deadly-train-collision-1108667165.html
Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision
Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision
Parliamentary elections in Greece will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening in an interview with Alpha TV, declining to name an exact date.
2023-03-22T01:36+0000
2023-03-22T01:34+0000
world
greece
elections
train collision
kyriakos mitsotakis
parliamentary elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102562/48/1025624877_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_fbe9e508207186d9070bf772477eeeb4.jpg
Greek parliamentary elections are held every four years, the four-year mandate of the current government expires on July 7, 2023. The prime minister earlier said the government intends to work nearly until the deadline. The journalist asked why the prime minister did not name the date, and noted that the scenario of holding elections in July was being discussed in order to avoid voting by young people who would leave for the holidays. “I can tell you with certainty that the elections will take place in May. It will not be in July," Mitsotakis said. Talk of Greek's upcoming election comes as tens of thousands of residents have protested across much of the Hellenic Republic in the aftermath of the March train collision, which marked the country's deadliest rail crash on record.In the weeks that followed the incident, Greece's ruling party has seen its favoritism plummet among voters. Demonstrators have blasted Greek politicos of failing to meet union demands for improved rail safety.
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/greece-to-suspend-air-traffic-on-thursday-over-strikes-following-train-crash---athens-1108404238.html
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102562/48/1025624877_102:0:921:614_1920x0_80_0_0_e8dcc07b53096e7303a6b6f0e67da2ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
parliamentary elections, greece, greek prime minister kyriakos mitsotakis, greek elections
parliamentary elections, greece, greek prime minister kyriakos mitsotakis, greek elections

Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision

01:36 GMT 22.03.2023
© AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza / A hand of a statue is seen as the Greek flag waves in Athens, Sunday, June 28, 2015.
A hand of a statue is seen as the Greek flag waves in Athens, Sunday, June 28, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
© AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Parliamentary elections in Greece will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening in an interview with Alpha TV, declining to name an exact date.
Greek parliamentary elections are held every four years, the four-year mandate of the current government expires on July 7, 2023. The prime minister earlier said the government intends to work nearly until the deadline.
"I have been saying from the very beginning that the elections will be held at the end of the four-year period, but no one believed me," Mitsotakis said.
The journalist asked why the prime minister did not name the date, and noted that the scenario of holding elections in July was being discussed in order to avoid voting by young people who would leave for the holidays.
“I can tell you with certainty that the elections will take place in May. It will not be in July," Mitsotakis said.
"It would be unthinkable to say that the elections will take place in July, because a repeat vote may be required. Very likely. And we will not have elections in August. And certainly we have a period of exams that we must keep as the apple of our eye."
Talk of Greek's upcoming election comes as tens of thousands of residents have protested across much of the Hellenic Republic in the aftermath of the March train collision, which marked the country's deadliest rail crash on record.
Пожарные и спасатели работают на месте столкновения поездов возле города Лариса, Греция, 1 марта 2023 года - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
World
Greece to Suspend Air Traffic on Thursday Over Strikes Following Train Crash - Athens
15 March, 04:03 GMT
In the weeks that followed the incident, Greece's ruling party has seen its favoritism plummet among voters. Demonstrators have blasted Greek politicos of failing to meet union demands for improved rail safety.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала