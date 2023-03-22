https://sputniknews.com/20230322/greek-parliamentary-elections-to-be-held-in-may-amid-backlash-over-deadly-train-collision-1108667165.html
Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision
Parliamentary elections in Greece will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening in an interview with Alpha TV, declining to name an exact date.
Talk of Greek's upcoming election comes as tens of thousands of residents have protested across much of the Hellenic Republic in the aftermath of the March train collision, which marked the country's deadliest rail crash on record.In the weeks that followed the incident, Greece's ruling party has seen its favoritism plummet among voters. Demonstrators have blasted Greek politicos of failing to meet union demands for improved rail safety.
Greek Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in May Amid Backlash Over Deadly Train Collision
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Parliamentary elections in Greece will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening in an interview with Alpha TV, declining to name an exact date.
Greek parliamentary elections are held every four years, the four-year mandate of the current government expires on July 7, 2023. The prime minister earlier said the government intends to work nearly until the deadline.
"I have been saying from the very beginning that the elections will be held at the end of the four-year period, but no one believed me," Mitsotakis said.
The journalist asked why the prime minister did not name the date, and noted that the scenario of holding elections in July was being discussed in order to avoid voting by young people who would leave for the holidays.
“I can tell you with certainty that the elections will take place in May. It will not be in July," Mitsotakis said.
"It would be unthinkable to say that the elections will take place in July, because a repeat vote may be required. Very likely. And we will not have elections in August. And certainly we have a period of exams that we must keep as the apple of our eye."
Talk of Greek's upcoming election comes as tens of thousands of residents have protested across much of the Hellenic Republic in the aftermath of the March train collision, which marked the country's deadliest rail crash on record.
In the weeks that followed the incident, Greece's ruling party has seen its favoritism plummet among voters. Demonstrators have blasted Greek politicos of failing to meet union demands for improved rail safety.