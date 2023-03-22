France's Constitutional Council to Decide on Pension Reform Going Into Effect, Macron Says

https://sputniknews.com/20230322/frances-constitutional-council-to-decide-on-pension-reform-going-into-effect-macron-says-1108688178.html

The French Constitutional Council is currently considering the pension reform to decide whether it will go into effect, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

The president added that he is not happy to carry out the reform and regrets that the authorities could not better explain the need for the reform to the French people.He stressed that the French government should have the right to stop strikes that block the economy if it interferes with the life of the French.

