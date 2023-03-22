https://sputniknews.com/20230322/fox-producer-alleges-she-was-coerced-by-network-to-give-false-testimony-in-dominion-case-1108665836.html
Fox Producer Alleges She Was Coerced by Network to Give False Testimony in Dominion Case
Fox Producer Alleges She Was Coerced by Network to Give False Testimony in Dominion Case
Abby Grossberg, a Fox News producer who worked with network hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, sued the company on Monday over allegations the company used her as a scapegoat.
2023-03-22T01:03+0000
2023-03-22T01:03+0000
2023-03-22T01:02+0000
americas
fox news
misogyny
dominion voting systems
lawsuit
scapegoat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039186_0:213:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a0f683ce9e2dabe8eb783b706a7faf.jpg
Abby Grossberg, a Fox News producer who worked with network hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, sued the company on Monday over allegations the company used her as a scapegoat.Grossberg's suit, which was filed in New York and Delaware, alleges Fox News attempted to use her as an easy mark in a separate, $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit aimed at the network by Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company.Dominion is seeking damages from Fox News, alleging that the company made false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Grossberg, who says the company coerced her to give misleading testimony regarding the lawsuit, will be a key witness in the trial which is scheduled next month.Grossberg’s court filing alleges she faced discrimination as a woman at the network, saying she was “overworked, undervalued, denied opportunities for promotion” and subjected to “vile sexist stereotypes.” The lawsuit adds that while Grossberg and other women worked at Fox News and for Carlson’s show they endured frank and open sexism from coworkers and superiors. Grossberg began work at Tucker Carlson Tonight in September 2022.In her suit, Grossberg says the network tried to position her and her former boss, Maria Bartiromo, to take the fall for the network’s repeated conspiracy theories surrounding Dominion and accusing the company of manipulating the result of the 2020 election, which saw US President Joe Biden snatch the Oval Office from then-President Donald Trump.Grossberg says because she and Bartiromo were discriminated against, they were left understaffed and were not properly able to vet accusations aired against Dominion on the show.Grossberg adds that Fox News lawyers coerced and intimidated her into giving a false deposition regarding Dominion’s lawsuit. She was allegedly guided into leading the blame away from male executives and male talk show hosts, while using herself as a scapegoat for Fox’s male employees.Grossberg claims in her suit that network executives constantly demeaned and denigrated network host Bartiromo, adding that Carlson’s producers would argue about which female candidate for governor of Michigan was more attractive and more “f***able.”Another Fox News producer allegedly called a room for employees to pump their breast milk a “waste of space.”“The images were plastered onto her computer and elsewhere throughout the office,” the suit alleges. “Apparently, the ‘joke’ was that Speaker Pelosi looked terrible in a bathing suit.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/dominion-lawsuit-reveals-internal-fox-news-comms-hosts-knew-2020-election-claims-were-false-1107526602.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039186_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_711cf1ed7c71833a0b1215522a849d14.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
abby grossberg, fox news, coercion, scapegoat, dominion voting systems, 2020 presidential election
abby grossberg, fox news, coercion, scapegoat, dominion voting systems, 2020 presidential election
Fox Producer Alleges She Was Coerced by Network to Give False Testimony in Dominion Case
Grossberg alleges she was forced on administrative leave after the network discriminated against her based on her gender and religious background. The lawsuit also revealed the network coerced her to give a misleading testimony concerning the Dominion Voting Systems suit.
Abby Grossberg
, a Fox News producer who worked with network hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, sued the company on Monday over allegations the company used her as a scapegoat.
Grossberg's suit, which was filed in New York and Delaware, alleges Fox News attempted to use her as an easy mark in a separate, $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit aimed at the network by Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company.
Dominion is seeking damages from Fox News, alleging that the company made false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Grossberg, who says the company coerced her to give misleading testimony regarding the lawsuit, will be a key witness in the trial which is scheduled next month.
Grossberg’s court filing alleges she faced discrimination as a woman at the network, saying she was “overworked, undervalued, denied opportunities for promotion” and subjected to “vile sexist stereotypes.” The lawsuit adds that while Grossberg and other women worked at Fox News and for Carlson’s show they endured frank and open sexism from coworkers and superiors. Grossberg began work at Tucker Carlson Tonight in September 2022.
In her suit, Grossberg says the network tried to position her and her former boss, Maria Bartiromo, to take the fall for the network’s repeated conspiracy theories surrounding Dominion and accusing the company of manipulating the result of the 2020 election, which saw US President Joe Biden snatch the Oval Office from then-President Donald Trump.
Grossberg says because she and Bartiromo were discriminated against, they were left understaffed and were not properly able to vet accusations aired against Dominion on the show.
Grossberg adds that Fox News lawyers coerced and intimidated her into giving a false deposition regarding Dominion’s lawsuit. She was allegedly guided into leading the blame away from male executives and male talk show hosts, while using herself as a scapegoat for Fox’s male employees.
Grossberg
claims in her suit that network executives constantly demeaned and denigrated network host Bartiromo, adding that Carlson’s producers would argue about which female candidate for governor of Michigan was more attractive and more “f***able.”
Another Fox News producer allegedly called a room for employees to pump their breast milk a “waste of space.”
The lawsuit also revealed that while working at Tucker Carlson Tonight, Grossberg was shocked “to be greeted by many large and blown-up photographs of Nancy Pelosi in a plunging bathing suit revealing her cleavage.”
“The images were plastered onto her computer and elsewhere throughout the office,” the suit alleges. “Apparently, the ‘joke’ was that Speaker Pelosi looked terrible in a bathing suit.”