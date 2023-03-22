https://sputniknews.com/20230322/every-us-bank-is-at-risk-and-yellens-deceiving-depositors-by-saying-they-are-safe-economist-1108687018.html

Every US Bank is at Risk and Yellen's Deceiving Depositors by Saying They are Safe: Economist

Every US Bank is at Risk and Yellen's Deceiving Depositors by Saying They are Safe: Economist

22.03.2023

The First Republic Bank, a California-based commercial bank and provider of wealth management services, appears to be teetering on the edge of collapse, with its shares falling 47% on Monday, despite some of the Wall Street's biggest players providing a joint $30 billion to rescue it on March 16. Up until recently, First Republic boasted $176 billion in deposits, but its future is now murky. The development exacerbates fears of a possible domino effect that could shatter the US banking system after the collapse of the Silicon Valley and Signature banks. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged to protect depositors at smaller US banks from "contagion."When Yellen comes out and says that the government will protect depositors at smaller US banks she is trying to calm down the panic and prevent further capital withdrawals, but in reality the US government does not have enough money to save everybody, according to the economist.According to the US press, as many as 25 regional and mid-sized banks with between $15 billion and $200 billion in assets are close to failure. Another study, released on March 13, presents a gloomier picture, claiming that almost 190 banks could face the fate of SVB if half of their depositors decide to withdraw their funds, with potentially $300 billion of insured deposits at risk. The problem is that these financial institutions have a significant amount of their assets in interest rate-sensitive financial instruments like government bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes have had a tremendous impact on these instruments by eating away at their value. Some financial experts have suggested that SVB's billion-dollar investment in "super safe" US government bonds was at the heart of its collapse.However, others claim that SVB - as well as some other US banks - have long been implementing risky schemes while having lax risk management. As a result, the Fed has become a catalyzer of the crisis which has long been in the making.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Fault Lines.

