Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It, Moscow Says

The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine has come to the conclusion that the United States is ready to produce and use biological weapons outside its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.
The US violates almost all the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Kosachev said.
© Flickr / Francisco Javier Argel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine has come to the conclusion that the United States is ready to produce and use biological weapons outside its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

"Based on all that has been said, our commission comes to the conclusion... the United States supports and develops the ability to create components of biological weapons, and, if necessary, to produce and use them outside the national territory," Kosachev said during a meeting of the commission.

"The Commission comes to the conclusion that by their actions in the field of global biological security, the United States violates almost all the fundamental provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction," Kosachev said.
