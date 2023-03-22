https://sputniknews.com/20230322/biolabs-commission-concluded-that-us-ready-to-produce-weapons-outside-it-moscow-says-1108678475.html

Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It, Moscow Says

Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It, Moscow Says

The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine has come to the conclusion that the United States is ready to produce and use biological weapons outside its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

2023-03-22T09:30+0000

2023-03-22T09:30+0000

2023-03-22T09:30+0000

americas

us

bio-terrorism

biological warfare

biological weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101907/55/1019075568_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbf0a0a6014f8f08d6beb66cdc44c9f.jpg

The US violates almost all the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Kosachev said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221130/is-desire-to-conquer-behind-pentagon-affiliated-biolabs-in-ukraine--indonesia-1104905548.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us war crimes, us bio weapons, us biological warfare, biological program in ukraine, biological weapons, us violates bwc