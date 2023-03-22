https://sputniknews.com/20230322/biolabs-commission-concluded-that-us-ready-to-produce-weapons-outside-it-moscow-says-1108678475.html
Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It, Moscow Says
Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It, Moscow Says
The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine has come to the conclusion that the United States is ready to produce and use biological weapons outside its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.
2023-03-22T09:30+0000
2023-03-22T09:30+0000
2023-03-22T09:30+0000
americas
us
bio-terrorism
biological warfare
biological weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101907/55/1019075568_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbf0a0a6014f8f08d6beb66cdc44c9f.jpg
The US violates almost all the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Kosachev said.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/is-desire-to-conquer-behind-pentagon-affiliated-biolabs-in-ukraine--indonesia-1104905548.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101907/55/1019075568_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_97068390e9aa9dd0adc50fd730dde9b5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us war crimes, us bio weapons, us biological warfare, biological program in ukraine, biological weapons, us violates bwc
us war crimes, us bio weapons, us biological warfare, biological program in ukraine, biological weapons, us violates bwc
Biolabs Commission Concluded That US Ready to Produce Weapons Outside It, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine has come to the conclusion that the United States is ready to produce and use biological weapons outside its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.
"Based on all that has been said, our commission comes to the conclusion... the United States supports and develops the ability to create components of biological weapons, and, if necessary, to produce and use them outside the national territory," Kosachev said during a meeting of the commission.
The US violates almost all the provisions of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Kosachev said.
30 November 2022, 17:05 GMT
"The Commission comes to the conclusion that by their actions in the field of global biological security, the United States violates almost all the fundamental provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction," Kosachev said.