Aleppo Airport Suspends Work Due to Israeli Missile Attack
The Aleppo International Airport has suspended operations due to the damage caused by an Israeli missile attack, the Syrian Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel launched missile strikes on the area of Syria's Aleppo International Airport from the side of the Mediterranean Sea. The attack resulted in damage to the runway and navigation equipment, and all flights are redirected from Aleppo to the airports of Damascus and Latakia.
10:07 GMT 22.03.2023
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Aleppo International Airport has suspended operations due to the damage caused by an Israeli missile attack, the Syrian Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel launched missile strikes on the area of Syria's Aleppo International Airport from the side of the Mediterranean Sea.
"As a result, the airport will be out of order before the end of repair work," the ministry said on Telegram.
The attack resulted in damage to the runway and navigation equipment, and all flights are redirected from Aleppo to the airports of Damascus and Latakia.
