International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/zelenskys-office-asks-us-for-additional-arms-ammunition-1108649357.html
Zelensky's Office Asks US for Additional Arms, Ammunition
Zelensky's Office Asks US for Additional Arms, Ammunition
Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, has stressed the need for speedy supplies of additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine during his phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the office of the Ukrainian president said.
2023-03-21T14:05+0000
2023-03-21T14:08+0000
americas
ukrainian crisis
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_55b4fa57351406f1d35573b53c5b20a4.jpg
"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan ... The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of providing the Ukrainian defense forces with the additional weapons and ammunition as soon as possible," the office said in a statement released on Monday.Yermak also briefly informed Sullivan about the current situation at the front and thanked the United States for its continued strong support for Ukraine, the statement read. In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/your-money-or-your-life-online-backlash-to-zelensky-threat-of-us-kids-fighting-russia-1107936493.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_80:0:2783:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_30b0f32e27c29089f57def90027bae71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, zelensky begging for aid, us pumping kiev with weapons
ukrainian crisis, zelensky begging for aid, us pumping kiev with weapons

Zelensky's Office Asks US for Additional Arms, Ammunition

14:05 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 21.03.2023)
© OLIVIER DOULIERYUS President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022. - Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February.
US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022. - Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
© OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, has stressed the need for speedy supplies of additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine during his phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the office of the Ukrainian president said.
"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan ... The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of providing the Ukrainian defense forces with the additional weapons and ammunition as soon as possible," the office said in a statement released on Monday.
Yermak also briefly informed Sullivan about the current situation at the front and thanked the United States for its continued strong support for Ukraine, the statement read.
President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2023
Viral
'Your Money or Your Life': Online Backlash to Zelensky Threat of US Kids Fighting Russia
2 March, 15:00 GMT
In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала