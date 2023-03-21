https://sputniknews.com/20230321/year-long-review-of-met-police-condemns-systemic-failures-1108626519.html

Year-Long Review of Met Police Condemns 'Systemic Failures'

Year-Long Review of Met Police Condemns 'Systemic Failures'

The report was released by a House of Lords member, who was appointed to lead the review following the murder of Sarah Everard by then-serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021

2023-03-21T06:06+0000

2023-03-21T06:06+0000

2023-03-21T06:06+0000

world

uk

metropolitan police

report

overhaul

sarah everard

murder

problems

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878419_0:153:2730:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_b2908df0f9a26d9a258feb8ca3010f5b.jpg

The London Metropolitan Police have failed to adequately protect the public from officers who abuse women, an independent report by Baroness Louise Casey has revealed.The 363-page review published on Tuesday pointed out that “The Met has not protected its female employees or members of the public from police perpetrators of domestic abuse, nor those who abuse their position for sexual purposes.”Casey, who described the review as “rigorous, stark and unsparing” in the foreword, accused the Met of perpetuating a misogynistic, sexist, racist and homophobic internal culture inside the organization.The report argued that there are “systemic and fundamental problems in how the Met is run” and that the problem pertaining to the force is not its size but “inadequate management.”The report called for a “complete overhaul” of the Met and a “new approach to restore public trust and confidence.”The review underlined that the task should be implemented by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime and the Home Office to “create a radically improved new London Metropolitan Police Service.”Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that the force “fully accepts” the report’s findings and is eager to act on them. “I’m sorry we’ve let you all down, and we will fix this,” Rowley added, referring to a “turnaround” plan to address the problems.Last year, then-Met Commissioner Cressida Dick told Casey, a House of Lords member, to lead the review following the murder of Sarah Everard by then-serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.In late September 2021, Couzens received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he admitted to abducting, raping, and murdering Everard after carrying out a fake arrest on the grounds of her breaching COVID-19 laws.Everard, 33, vanished on March 3, 2021 as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her body was later found 80 miles away, burned and dumped in a pond in the woods in Kent.

https://sputniknews.com/20220318/sarah-everard-killer-charged-over-flashing-incidents-months-before-murder-1093986818.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the murder of sarah everard, a report by baroness louise casey, the resignation of cressida dick