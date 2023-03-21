https://sputniknews.com/20230321/xi-in-moscow-possible-trump-indictment-20-years-since-iraq-invasion-1108616945.html

Xi in Moscow, Possible Trump Indictment, 20 Years Since Iraq Invasion

Washington opposes Chinese attempts to help negotiate a ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev, and Wyoming bans abortion pills.

Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits host Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Donald Trump’s hush money case, whether Trump’s call to take to the streets in protest will be heard, allegations that Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign colluded with the Iranian government to hold hostages until Reagan’s inauguration, UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse amid ongoing regional bank turmoil, and whether depositors should expect any US banking regulations out of recent bank collapses.Director of Veterans for Peace Garett Reppenhagen discusses the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, how Washington’s media has reflected on the invasion, why there haven’t been consequences for the architects of the conflict, and what veterans face as hero worship fails to translate to meaningful support after returning home.International geopolitical consultant, speaker author, veteran, and former international security analyst David Oualaalou discusses Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow, why US policy towards Ukraine doesn’t seem to present a path to peace, the first visit by a former Taiwanese leader to mainland China since 1949, the political crisis facing Israeli society around a controversial judicial reform and increasing settler violence in the West Bank, and the possible political fallout surrounding France leader Macron’s move to increase the retirement age.UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses the UK Green Party’s pivot on NATO, the status of the British anti-war movement two decades after the US invasion of Iraq, and efforts to use European courts to block the sale of arms to war criminals.The Misfits also discuss the failed no-confidence vote in France, and a shoutout to a lottery winner’s life well spent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

