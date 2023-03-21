International
Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia
Russia did not intercept any US bombers over the Baltic Sea on Monday despite claims to the contrary by the Russian Defense Ministry, US Air Forces Europe said.
2023-03-21T15:16+0000
2023-03-21T15:16+0000
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center reported the detection of two US B-52 strategic bombers flying toward Russia over the Baltic Sea. Russia scrambled a Su-35 fighter jet in response, which returned to its base without incident after the US aircraft left the area, the center said. The mission was part of routine scheduled training operations and executed in accordance with international flight standards, the statement added. Russia likewise claims the jet it had scrambled acted in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia

15:16 GMT 21.03.2023
© Photo : Twitter / @CENTCOMA screenshot of a video showing B-52 bomber being prepared for the flight at the military base in North Dakota, US
A screenshot of a video showing B-52 bomber being prepared for the flight at the military base in North Dakota, US - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
© Photo : Twitter / @CENTCOM
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia did not intercept any US bombers over the Baltic Sea on Monday despite claims to the contrary by the Russian Defense Ministry, US Air Forces Europe said.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center reported the detection of two US B-52 strategic bombers flying toward Russia over the Baltic Sea. Russia scrambled a Su-35 fighter jet in response, which returned to its base without incident after the US aircraft left the area, the center said.
"Yesterday two B-52s conducted a long-range Bomber Task Force mission with NATO Allies and Partners in Estonian airspace," US Air Forces Europe said in a statement on Tuesday. "The flights remained within Estonian airspace the entire flight at an approx. distance of 50 nautical miles from Russian air space. At no point did B-52's make contact with Russian aircraft."
The mission was part of routine scheduled training operations and executed in accordance with international flight standards, the statement added.
Russia likewise claims the jet it had scrambled acted in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
