US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia

Russia did not intercept any US bombers over the Baltic Sea on Monday despite claims to the contrary by the Russian Defense Ministry, US Air Forces Europe said.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center reported the detection of two US B-52 strategic bombers flying toward Russia over the Baltic Sea. Russia scrambled a Su-35 fighter jet in response, which returned to its base without incident after the US aircraft left the area, the center said. The mission was part of routine scheduled training operations and executed in accordance with international flight standards, the statement added. Russia likewise claims the jet it had scrambled acted in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

