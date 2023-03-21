https://sputniknews.com/20230321/un-agency-suspends-humanitarian-operations-in-south-sudan-over-security-issues-1108642321.html
The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced the suspension of its relief operations in South Sudan's eastern regions in order to reassess and apply "mitigation measures" following a recent attack on its humanitarian convoy. The armed assault that targeted humanitarian personnel and assets took place on March 17. According to the statement, a humanitarian convoy consisting of over 100 trucks was on its way to deliver humanitarian assistance when it was attacked. As a result, two workers were killed and several others injured. The latter are currently receiving treatment. The agency called on authorities to take urgent steps to ensure its security and protect its people, as well as humanitarian workers, and hold those responsible to account. The WFP director in South Sudan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, explained that the humanitarian corridor in Jonglei state is of critical importance. In its statement, the agency underlined that it's not the only incident in a series of escalating attacks on humanitarian personnel and convoys in South Sudan. It was noted that in 2022, nine aid workers were killed and over 400 incidents were reported. This year, three workers were "killed in the line of duty." According to WFP estimates, 9.4 million people are expected to need humanitarian aid this year. Meanwhile, the situation is exacerbated by armed attacks, access limitations, climate-related crises, and other challenges.
According to the UN, the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is continuously deteriorating with 9.4 million people in need of aid and protection. At the same time, the country is one of the most dangerous regions for humanitarian workers to deliver on their mission.
The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced the suspension of its relief operations in South Sudan's eastern regions in order to reassess and apply "mitigation measures" following a recent attack on its humanitarian convoy.
"Following the latest attack, the World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to temporarily pause its convoy movements out of Bor, Jonglei State, for the second time in as many weeks, to re-assess mitigation measures," the agency said in a statement.
The armed assault that targeted humanitarian personnel and assets took place on March 17. According to the statement, a humanitarian convoy consisting of over 100 trucks was on its way to deliver humanitarian assistance when it was attacked. As a result, two workers were killed and several others injured. The latter are currently receiving treatment.
" undermine the community's efforts to deliver much-needed support and must come to an end.
The WFP director in South Sudan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, explained that the humanitarian corridor in Jonglei state is of critical importance.
"This corridor is critical for our food prepositioning ahead of the rainy season when roads are inaccessible and more than one million people in Jonglei and Pibor rely on the humanitarian food assistance that we transport along this route,” she said.
In its statement, the agency underlined that it's not the only incident in a series of escalating attacks on humanitarian personnel and convoys in South Sudan. It was noted that in 2022, nine aid workers were killed and over 400 incidents were reported. This year, three workers were "killed in the line of duty."
According to WFP estimates, 9.4 million people are expected to need humanitarian aid this year. Meanwhile, the situation is exacerbated by armed attacks, access limitations, climate-related crises
, and other challenges.