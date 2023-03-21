https://sputniknews.com/20230321/un-agency-suspends-humanitarian-operations-in-south-sudan-over-security-issues-1108642321.html

UN Agency Suspends Humanitarian Operations in South Sudan Over Security Issues

UN Agency Suspends Humanitarian Operations in South Sudan Over Security Issues

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced the suspension of its relief operations in eastern South Sudan for reassessment of "mitigation measures" following a recent attack on its humanitarian convoy.

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has announced the suspension of its relief operations in South Sudan's eastern regions in order to reassess and apply "mitigation measures" following a recent attack on its humanitarian convoy. The armed assault that targeted humanitarian personnel and assets took place on March 17. According to the statement, a humanitarian convoy consisting of over 100 trucks was on its way to deliver humanitarian assistance when it was attacked. As a result, two workers were killed and several others injured. The latter are currently receiving treatment.The agency called on authorities to take urgent steps to ensure its security and protect its people, as well ahumanitarian workers, and hold those responsible to account. g acts of violence" undermine the community's efforts to deliver much-needed support and must come to an end. The agency called on authorities to take urgent steps to ensure its security and protect its people, as well ash umanitarian workers, and hold those responsible to account. The WFP director in South Sudan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, explained that the humanitarian corridor in Jonglei state is of critical importance.In its statement, the agency underlined that it's not the only incident in a series of escalating attacks on humanitarian personnel and convoys in South Sudan. It was noted that in 2022, nine aid workers were killed and over 400 incidents were reported. This year, three workers were "killed in the line of duty."According to WFP estimates, 9.4 million people are expected to need humanitarian aid this year. Meanwhile, the situation is exacerbated by armed attacks, access limitations, climate-related crises, and other challenges.

