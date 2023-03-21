https://sputniknews.com/20230321/ukrainians-call-russias-anti-drone-defenses-black-magic-1108656560.html
Ukrainians Call Russia's Anti-Drone Defenses ‘Black Magic’
The Ukrainian defense industry believes it will be hard to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia this spring, considering Russia's electromagnetic defense is akin to "black magic," according to British meadia.
The British paper quoted a Ukrainian defense industry insider as saying that Kiev expects to gain "significant and high-tech capacity" in the coming weeks and months as Ukraine prepares to mount an offensive against the Russian territories. That said, only a few military systems can perform well against Russia's sophisticated electronic warfare systems. The industry source admitted to media t that Russian air defense forces are "very, very good at what they do." The weekly also cited an expert as saying that Ukrainian reconnaissance drones struggled to see more than 15 kilometers (9 miles) behind Russian lines. Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states' arming and training Ukrainians amounts to direct involvement in the conflict.
Ukrainians Call Russia's Anti-Drone Defenses ‘Black Magic’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian defense industry believes it will be hard to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia this spring, considering Russia's electromagnetic defense is akin to "black magic," according to British meadia.
The British paper quoted a Ukrainian defense industry insider as saying that Kiev expects to gain "significant and high-tech capacity" in the coming weeks and months as Ukraine prepares to mount an offensive against the Russian territories.
That said, only a few military systems can perform well against Russia’s sophisticated electronic warfare systems. The industry source admitted to media t that Russian air defense forces are "very, very good at what they do."
"They are performing black magic in electromagnetic defense. They can jam frequencies, spoof gps, send a drone to the wrong altitude so that it simply drops out of the sky," a Ukrainian defense industry source said.
The weekly also cited an expert as saying that Ukrainian reconnaissance drones struggled to see more than 15 kilometers (9 miles) behind Russian lines.
Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO member states' arming and training Ukrainians amounts to direct involvement in the conflict.