Kiev's Use of Depleted Uranium Ammo May Cause Health Problems Akin to Yugoslavia and Iraq

The use of ammunitions with depleted uranium (DU) by the Kiev regime may result in a spike of oncological diseases akin to the outbreak registered in the... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

On March 21, UK Minister for Defense Annabel Goldie told British lawmakers that London would grant a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Kiev, as well as ammunition including armor-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium. "Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles," she bragged.In March 2000, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed to the United Nations that depleted uranium (DU) was used during the Kosovo conflict. NATO secretary-general at the time, Lord Robertson, told the international body that "DU rounds were used whenever the A-10 engaged armor during Operation Allied Force." It was used throughout Kosovo during approximately 100 missions with "a total of approximately 31,000 rounds" of DU ammo being used during NATO's bombings of Yugoslavia.DU ammunition was also heavily used by US forces and their NATO allies in the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Iraqi doctors and campaigners allege that the radioactive material contained in the munitions caused horrific birth defects and increased cancer rates. The US National Institutes of Health released a study in 2021 stating that the evidence gathered "suggests possible associations between exposure to depleted uranium and adverse health outcomes among the Iraqi population."

