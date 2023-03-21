https://sputniknews.com/20230321/ukraines-depleted-uranium-ammo-may-cause-health-problems-akin-to-yugoslavia-and-iraq-1108652071.html
Kiev's Use of Depleted Uranium Ammo May Cause Health Problems Akin to Yugoslavia and Iraq
Kiev's Use of Depleted Uranium Ammo May Cause Health Problems Akin to Yugoslavia and Iraq
The use of ammunitions with depleted uranium (DU) by the Kiev regime may result in a spike of oncological diseases akin to the outbreak registered in the... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-21T15:01+0000
2023-03-21T15:01+0000
2023-03-21T15:05+0000
analysis
uk
europe
iraq war
yugoslav wars
kosovo
depleted uranium
ammunition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104532/85/1045328509_25:0:916:501_1920x0_80_0_0_3d9bcb1753bea74755f7c490a10c1e09.jpg
On March 21, UK Minister for Defense Annabel Goldie told British lawmakers that London would grant a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Kiev, as well as ammunition including armor-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium. "Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles," she bragged.In March 2000, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed to the United Nations that depleted uranium (DU) was used during the Kosovo conflict. NATO secretary-general at the time, Lord Robertson, told the international body that "DU rounds were used whenever the A-10 engaged armor during Operation Allied Force." It was used throughout Kosovo during approximately 100 missions with "a total of approximately 31,000 rounds" of DU ammo being used during NATO's bombings of Yugoslavia.DU ammunition was also heavily used by US forces and their NATO allies in the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Iraqi doctors and campaigners allege that the radioactive material contained in the munitions caused horrific birth defects and increased cancer rates. The US National Institutes of Health released a study in 2021 stating that the evidence gathered "suggests possible associations between exposure to depleted uranium and adverse health outcomes among the Iraqi population."
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/uk-to-hand-depleted-uranium-ammunition-to-kiev-alongside-challenger-2-tanks-deputy-defense-minister-1108644796.html
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104532/85/1045328509_136:0:804:501_1920x0_80_0_0_01ca997ce414ab4502bd034345d1daba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk challenger tanks, uk provides challenger tanks to kiev, uk provides ammunition with depleted uranium to kiev, depleted uranium caused cancer, ammo with depleted uranium caused oncological diseases, spike in cancer in yugoslavia and iraq after nato bombing
uk challenger tanks, uk provides challenger tanks to kiev, uk provides ammunition with depleted uranium to kiev, depleted uranium caused cancer, ammo with depleted uranium caused oncological diseases, spike in cancer in yugoslavia and iraq after nato bombing
Kiev's Use of Depleted Uranium Ammo May Cause Health Problems Akin to Yugoslavia and Iraq
15:01 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 15:05 GMT 21.03.2023)
The use of ammunitions with depleted uranium (DU) by the Kiev regime may result in a spike of oncological diseases akin to the outbreak registered in the aftermath of the Yugoslav War, Ivan Konovalov, military expert and political analyst, told Sputnik.
On March 21, UK Minister for Defense Annabel Goldie told British lawmakers that London would grant a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Kiev, as well as ammunition including armor-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium
. "Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles," she bragged.
"The main feature of these shells is that they have a very high level of penetration. Depleted uranium provides a level of penetration that other shells do not," Konovalov told Sputnik. "I recall the history of the Yugoslav War; I worked there [at the time]. The Americans used depleted uranium in their air bombs."
In March 2000, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed to the United Nations that depleted uranium (DU) was used during the Kosovo conflict. NATO secretary-general at the time, Lord Robertson, told the international body that "DU rounds were used whenever the A-10 engaged armor during Operation Allied Force." It was used throughout Kosovo during approximately 100 missions with "a total of approximately 31,000 rounds" of DU ammo being used during NATO's bombings of Yugoslavia.
"As far as we know, the people who were involved in this, including those on the American side, fell ill with oncological diseases, and in those areas where ammunition was used against Yugoslav cities, there were also outbreaks of oncological diseases. The Americans deny this; they say that it has nothing to do with it. But, nevertheless, the fact is obvious. At least we are witnessing that such ammunition caused outbreaks of cancer," Konovalov continued.
DU ammunition was also heavily used by US forces and their NATO allies in the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Iraqi doctors and campaigners allege that the radioactive material contained in the munitions caused horrific birth defects and increased cancer rates. The US National Institutes of Health released a study in 2021 stating that the evidence gathered "suggests possible associations between exposure to depleted uranium and adverse health outcomes among the Iraqi population."