Two Teachers Stabbed by Student in Canadian Province of Nova Scotia - Law Enforcement
Two Teachers Stabbed by Student in Canadian Province of Nova Scotia - Law Enforcement
Halifax Regional Police said a student was taken into custody on Monday after stabbing two teachers at the Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford in Canada’s Province of Nova Scotia.
On early Monday morning, police officers were dispatched to the high school after receiving "weapon complaints." The suspect, a student, was taken to the hospital and remains in custody.After the incident, the school was secured and closed for the day, the statement said, adding it allowed the police to complete a search of the school premises, to later release students and staff form the property safely.Law enforcement said there was an ongoing investigation and would be able to provide further details later.
Two Teachers Stabbed by Student in Canadian Province of Nova Scotia - Law Enforcement

02:07 GMT 21.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Halifax Regional Police said a student was taken into custody on Monday after stabbing two teachers at the Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford in Canada’s Province of Nova Scotia.
On early Monday morning, police officers were dispatched to the high school after receiving "weapon complaints." The suspect, a student, was taken to the hospital and remains in custody.
"We can confirm that of the three people who were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, one was the suspect. We can also confirm that the three individuals were members of the school. Beyond these details, we are not able to provide further specifics at this time out of respect for privacy and investigative considerations," the regional police said in a statement.
After the incident, the school was secured and closed for the day, the statement said, adding it allowed the police to complete a search of the school premises, to later release students and staff form the property safely.
Law enforcement said there was an ongoing investigation and would be able to provide further details later.
