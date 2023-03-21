https://sputniknews.com/20230321/two-teachers-stabbed-by-student-in-canadian-province-of-nova-scotia---law-enforcement-1108623662.html

Two Teachers Stabbed by Student in Canadian Province of Nova Scotia - Law Enforcement

Halifax Regional Police said a student was taken into custody on Monday after stabbing two teachers at the Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford in Canada’s Province of Nova Scotia.

On early Monday morning, police officers were dispatched to the high school after receiving "weapon complaints." The suspect, a student, was taken to the hospital and remains in custody.After the incident, the school was secured and closed for the day, the statement said, adding it allowed the police to complete a search of the school premises, to later release students and staff form the property safely.Law enforcement said there was an ongoing investigation and would be able to provide further details later.

