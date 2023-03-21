International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/trump-faces-legal-trouble-in-new-york-and-georgia-1108620465.html
Trump Faces Legal Trouble in New York and Georgia
Trump Faces Legal Trouble in New York and Georgia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Trump expecting an indictment in New York City, and Amazon cutting 9,000 jobs.
2023-03-21T04:05+0000
2023-03-21T11:53+0000
the backstory
radio
gop
nyc
january 6
anthony fauci
georgia
china
mariupol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108620319_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e136fd44d09a50244b5add558156ef21.png
Trump Faces Legal Trouble in New York and Georgia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Trump expecting an indictment in New York City, and Amazon cutting 9,000 jobs.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | New Political Party in the Netherlands, President Xi Visits Russia, and The West Has Gone InsaneTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Joe Biden's Corruption, Democrats Divide the Left, and Donald Trump Facing an IndictmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the ICC arrest warrant, China-Russian relations, and Putin Visiting Mariupol. Sonja talked about the worthless arrest warrant for President Putin and Putin's unannounced visit to Mariupol. Sonja commented on the new farmers political party in the Netherlands and her belief that the new political party is disingenuous.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about NYC District Attorney Bragg, Biden's suspicious activity reports, and the corrupt FBI. Tyler discussed the possible Donald Trump indictment and how foolish the Democrats are for trying to jail Donald Trump. Tyler commented on the Democrat's narrative on Hunter Biden and their avoidance of the Biden family's past financial payments from China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
nyc
georgia
china
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108620319_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d6f8c13d863ba889204e4f56fc6af6c3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, where is mariupol, what is putin accused of, what is the icc arrest warrant, biden’s corruption case, hunter biden, biden family and china, what is donald trump indicted for
the backstory, where is mariupol, what is putin accused of, what is the icc arrest warrant, biden’s corruption case, hunter biden, biden family and china, what is donald trump indicted for

Trump Faces Legal Trouble in New York and Georgia

04:05 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 21.03.2023)
The Backstory
Trump Faces Legal Trouble in New York and Georgia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Trump expecting an indictment in New York City, and Amazon cutting 9,000 jobs.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | New Political Party in the Netherlands, President Xi Visits Russia, and The West Has Gone Insane

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Joe Biden's Corruption, Democrats Divide the Left, and Donald Trump Facing an Indictment

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the ICC arrest warrant, China-Russian relations, and Putin Visiting Mariupol. Sonja talked about the worthless arrest warrant for President Putin and Putin's unannounced visit to Mariupol. Sonja commented on the new farmers political party in the Netherlands and her belief that the new political party is disingenuous.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about NYC District Attorney Bragg, Biden's suspicious activity reports, and the corrupt FBI. Tyler discussed the possible Donald Trump indictment and how foolish the Democrats are for trying to jail Donald Trump. Tyler commented on the Democrat's narrative on Hunter Biden and their avoidance of the Biden family's past financial payments from China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала