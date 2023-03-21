Trump Faces Legal Trouble in New York and Georgia
04:05 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 21.03.2023)
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Trump expecting an indictment in New York City, and Amazon cutting 9,000 jobs.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | New Political Party in the Netherlands, President Xi Visits Russia, and The West Has Gone Insane
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Joe Biden's Corruption, Democrats Divide the Left, and Donald Trump Facing an Indictment
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the ICC arrest warrant, China-Russian relations, and Putin Visiting Mariupol. Sonja talked about the worthless arrest warrant for President Putin and Putin's unannounced visit to Mariupol. Sonja commented on the new farmers political party in the Netherlands and her belief that the new political party is disingenuous.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about NYC District Attorney Bragg, Biden's suspicious activity reports, and the corrupt FBI. Tyler discussed the possible Donald Trump indictment and how foolish the Democrats are for trying to jail Donald Trump. Tyler commented on the Democrat's narrative on Hunter Biden and their avoidance of the Biden family's past financial payments from China.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Joe Biden's Corruption, Democrats Divide the Left, and Donald Trump Facing an Indictment
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the ICC arrest warrant, China-Russian relations, and Putin Visiting Mariupol. Sonja talked about the worthless arrest warrant for President Putin and Putin's unannounced visit to Mariupol. Sonja commented on the new farmers political party in the Netherlands and her belief that the new political party is disingenuous.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about NYC District Attorney Bragg, Biden's suspicious activity reports, and the corrupt FBI. Tyler discussed the possible Donald Trump indictment and how foolish the Democrats are for trying to jail Donald Trump. Tyler commented on the Democrat's narrative on Hunter Biden and their avoidance of the Biden family's past financial payments from China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.