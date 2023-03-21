https://sputniknews.com/20230321/the-role-of-movement-journalism-in-the-movement-against-war-1108618367.html

The Role of Movement Journalism in the Movement Against War

How Iraq Paved The Way To Ukraine, How To Fight Back Against Anti-LGBTQ Persecution, Alex Saab Faces Serious Health Risks In Prison

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nicolas Davies, researcher for CODEPINK and co-author of War in Ukraine: Making Sense of A Senseless Conflict to discuss the anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq and how the architects of that invasion are dominating US foreign policy today as the US wages a proxy conflict in Ukraine, how the impact of the invasion of Iraq is still being felt today as it is felt wherever the US has waged war all over the world, how Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, and Victoria Nuland are all connected to the invasion of Iraq and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and how the international reactions to both conflicts and US intervention have changed in the last two decades.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss intensifying rhetoric and persecution of transgender people by the right-wing as attacks against LGBTQ rights continue, how these attacks have come in tandem with attacks on reproductive rights and voting rights, and why calls to evacuate transgender people from so-called “red states” misses the connections among the fronts in the fight against the agenda of the right-wing and the necessity of a movement in that fight.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the case of Alex Saab and the latest updates documenting his ill health as a result of his incarceration, how Saab’s incarceration is a part of the US campaign against Venezuela, and why an anti-imperialist movement must call for freedom for Alex Saab and against US intervention in Venezuela.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss massive demonstrations held over the weekend calling for peace in Ukraine and to fund the needs of people, accusations from the mainstream press that coverage of the aftermath of the East Palestine train derailment is “Russian disinformation” campaign and how that accusation demonstrates the role of the corporate press in a capitalist system, and the role of movement journalism in highlighting topics which are ignored by the mainstream press and in combating the propaganda it puts out.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

