Senator Paul Says US Ought to Arrest Manhattan Prosecutor for Potential Trump Indictment

The United States ought to arrest Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the event the prosecutor indicts former US President Donald Trump as anticipated, Senator Rand Paul said on Tuesday.

Last week, Trump said he expected to be arrested some time on Tuesday and called for protests, prompting an array of responses from lawmakers and law enforcement. Authorities placed barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday ahead of the potential arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The US Capitol Police in Washington are also elevating their security posture on Tuesday, according to US media reports. Trump’s potential arrest is linked to alleged payments made by the former president to adult film star Stormy Daniels in a bid to prevent disclosure of a sexual affair with him. Trump has denied all accusations. Trump and other Republicans have also criticized Bragg, claiming the prosecution is politically motivated. Trump has alleged Bragg received more than $1 million from businessman George Soros and maintains close ties to the campaign of former political rival Hillary Clinton. On Monday, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Bragg requesting testimony and documents related to the case, which they characterized as an “unprecedented abuse” of prosecutorial authority. Trump does not appear to have been arrested by authorities as of 10:20 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

