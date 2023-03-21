International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russian-foreign-ministry-says-summoned-canadian-charge-daffaires-1108634936.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Charge d'Affaires
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Charge d'Affaires
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Canadian Charge d'affaires, Brian Ebel, was summoned over the statement of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly that Ottawa wants a "regime change in Russia."
2023-03-21T10:04+0000
2023-03-21T10:21+0000
russia
canada
diplomacy
ottawa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg
Moscow pointed out to the Canadian diplomat the inadmissibility of Ottawa's statements, noting that they run counter to Canada's obligations as a party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, as well as generally recognized principles and norms of international law.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/russia-perplexed-by-canadian-foreign-ministers-goal-to-change-russian-regime---envoy-1108357254.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cc798c4835e2bb2083881995bb3b50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia simmons canadian envoy, canada, canada wants coup in russia, canadian charge d'affaires in russia
russia simmons canadian envoy, canada, canada wants coup in russia, canadian charge d'affaires in russia

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Charge d'Affaires

10:04 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 21.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Canadian Charge d'affaires, Brian Ebel, was summoned over the statement of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly that Ottawa wants a "regime change in Russia."
"On March 20, the Canadian Charge d'affaires in Russia, B. Ebel, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and strongly protested in connection with the statement of Foreign Minister M. Joly during a press conference on March 10, 2023, about the intention of official Ottawa to achieve the goal of 'regime change' in Russia by all 'economic, political and diplomatic means," the statement read.
Moscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
World
Russia 'Perplexed' by Canadian Foreign Minister's Goal to Change ‘Russian Regime’ - Envoy
13 March, 21:18 GMT
Moscow pointed out to the Canadian diplomat the inadmissibility of Ottawa's statements, noting that they run counter to Canada's obligations as a party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, as well as generally recognized principles and norms of international law.
"It was stressed that the Russian side reserves the right to issue appropriate countermeasures, depending on the further steps of the ruling regime of [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau in the context of his stated course of confrontation with Russia. It was particularly noted that the latest Russophobic attack, which has not yet been disavowed by the Canadian side, will have the most serious consequences for bilateral relations," the ministry stressed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала