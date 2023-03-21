https://sputniknews.com/20230321/report-georgia-officials-weighing-rico-charges-against-trump-over-efforts-to-overturn-2020-results-1108621543.html

Report: Georgia Officials Weighing RICO Charges Against Trump Over Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

Trump is facing several cases. In addition to the case in Georgia, he is expected to be indicted in New York this week, remains under federal investigation for his handling of classified documents, and is the subject of more than a dozen civil cases and lawsuits.

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are reportedly considering filing racketeering and conspiracy charges against former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state.The special grand jury met in Atlanta for seven months and heard testimony from 75 witnesses, including some of Trump’s closest advisers. The jury recommended multiple indictments in its final report, according to the jury foreman who spoke to the media after its last meeting.Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney heading the case, will consider the jury’s recommendation before making her recommendations to the regularly seated grand jury in Georgia.In addition to the testimony by close Trump allies, investigators have at least three recordings of Trump calling Georgia state officials after the election. One includes Trump encouraging the Georgia House speaker to request a special session to overturn Biden’s victory in the state, with the second recording including the then-president calling the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and asking about allegations of irregularities with signature matching in Cobb County. The third recording is the infamous January call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the former commander-in-chief is heard pressuring the official to “find” votes Trump needed to prevail in the Peach State.The investigation is also looking into false claims of election fraud made to state lawmakers, the fake elector scheme, efforts by unauthorized individuals to access a voting machine and alleged threats and harassment of state election officials.The latest comes as Trump remarked over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday for a separate case in New York, where he is facing allegations of receiving illegal campaign contributions stemming from hush payments his lawyer made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.US media earlier reported that the New York case is not impeding or slowing down the case in Georgia.In both cases, Trump has accused prosecutors of being politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing. In November, he announced his intention to run for president again in 2024.Racketeering and conspiracy charges are often referred to as RICO laws because of the bill that enshrined them in 1970, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO act. The legislation was created in order to help the FBI and other law enforcement agencies tackle organized crime, enabling the government to charge someone for ordering a crime or heading an organization that engages in crime, without actually performing the crime themselves.Willis has said she is a big fan of RICO laws because they allow prosecutors to “tell the whole story” to jurors.She is also using RICO charges in her case against rapper Young Thug, which also included song lyrics as evidence, a practice the American Civil Liberties Union says violates the First Amendment, and is used disproportionately against Black artists.

