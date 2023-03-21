https://sputniknews.com/20230321/rec-showroom-helps-russian-exporters-get-on-shelves-of-ten-egyptian-supermarkets-1108640946.html

REC Showroom Helps Russian Exporters Get on Shelves of Ten Egyptian Supermarkets

The demonstration and tasting pavilion of Russian agricultural products in Cairo helps Russian exporters to place their goods on the shelves of Egypt's 10 largest retail chains, as well as to conclude contracts with more than 15 distributors working throughout Africa, said Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF).

"The Russian Export Center opened a showroom in Cairo in 2021. Now it displays the products of 28 Russian manufacturers who supply flour, sweets, chocolate, dairy products, cereals, beverages and much more to Egypt and other countries. Some companies have already signed contracts to supply retail chains and distributors, the rest are negotiating and ready to expand the supply of Made in Russia products, including to the African continent," Nikishina said during the visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) helps Russian companies promote their products abroad. In 2017, it launched a program of promotion through demonstration and tasting pavilions of agricultural products. The first such pavilion opened more than five years ago in China, and now they also operate in Vietnam, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. One opened in Turkey last December, and another is about to open in Saudi Arabia.These showrooms provide free infrastructure for exporters to promote products and meet consumers. This means that participants in the support program can display products on the shelves free of charge, and there is free storage, equipment and stands for demonstration samples.In addition, the REC promotes their products for free, including tastings in large retail chains, promotions, launching projects in social networks, and so on. In 2022, Russian exporters sold ten times more products through pavilions in China, Vietnam, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates than in 2021.More information on how to participate in the promotion program through the Russian Export Center's agricultural demonstration and tasting pavilions, as well as how to apply, is available on the REC's website.

