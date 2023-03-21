https://sputniknews.com/20230321/putin-xi-hold-joint-press-conference-1108629920.html

Putin, Xi Hold Joint Press Conference

The leaders are expected to share views on the strategic partnership between the countries in economy, foreign affairs, technology and social sphere.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are speaking to the media, upon wrapping up their second day of talks.The joint press conference will be followed by a state dinner at the Kremlin.Prior to the visit, Xi penned an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta where he stressed the importance of Russia-China ties. He stated that his trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries. He expressed his willingness to work on new plans to foster bilateral ties together with President Putin.The first stage of the talks between Putin and Xi ended late on March 20 at around 21:00, having lasted for about four and a half hours. The Russian president highlighted the success of the Chinese economy, while Xi praised Putin’s leadership and expressed certainty that the Russian people would continue to support him.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

