https://sputniknews.com/20230321/putin-xi-hold-joint-press-conference-1108629920.html
Putin, Xi Hold Joint Press Conference
Putin, Xi Hold Joint Press Conference
The leaders are expected to share views on the strategic partnership between the countries in economy, foreign affairs, technology and social sphere.
2023-03-21T14:19+0000
2023-03-21T14:19+0000
2023-03-21T14:19+0000
russia
putin-xi moscow summit
vladimir putin
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092757414_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_4af60064bc536df4a51885692cb116b0.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are speaking to the media, upon wrapping up their second day of talks.The joint press conference will be followed by a state dinner at the Kremlin.Prior to the visit, Xi penned an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta where he stressed the importance of Russia-China ties. He stated that his trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries. He expressed his willingness to work on new plans to foster bilateral ties together with President Putin.The first stage of the talks between Putin and Xi ended late on March 20 at around 21:00, having lasted for about four and a half hours. The Russian president highlighted the success of the Chinese economy, while Xi praised Putin’s leadership and expressed certainty that the Russian people would continue to support him.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092757414_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dc250946198b5ceff9ff8c93a0677.jpg
Putin and Xi Jinping make press statements following talks in Moscow
Putin and Xi Jinping make press statements following talks in Moscow
2023-03-21T14:19+0000
true
PT16M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin-xi moscow summit, vladimir putin, xi jinping, russia-china relations
putin-xi moscow summit, vladimir putin, xi jinping, russia-china relations
Putin, Xi Hold Joint Press Conference
The leaders are expected to share their views on their bilateral strategic partnership with regards to the economy, foreign affairs, technology and social issues.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are speaking to the media, upon wrapping up their second day of talks.
The joint press conference will be followed by a state dinner at the Kremlin.
Prior to the visit, Xi penned an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta where he stressed the importance of Russia-China ties. He stated that his trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries. He expressed his willingness to work on new plans to foster bilateral ties together with President Putin.
The first stage of the talks between Putin and Xi ended late on March 20 at around 21:00, having lasted for about four and a half hours. The Russian president highlighted the success of the Chinese economy, while Xi praised Putin’s leadership and expressed certainty that the Russian people would continue to support him.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!