President Xi Arrives in Moscow; Saudi and Chinese Banks Cooperate in Yuan; Paris Protests

Chinese President Xi Jinping has touched down in Moscow as Paris erupts in flaming protests and the Saudi National Bank achieves its first loan in a Chinese currency.

2023-03-21T04:09+0000

2023-03-21T04:09+0000

2023-03-21T11:57+0000

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the meeting between the presidents of Russia and China. President Xi Jinping of China has touched down in Moscow for a much-anticipated meeting that could alter the course of world events.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. China and Saudi Arabia have achieved the first loan cooperation in yuan. Also, Washington opposes any Chinese peace plan, and a former Taiwan President is traveling to China.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Polish Ambassador to France has stated that Poland will go to war with Russia if Ukraine loses the current conflict. Also, Ukrainian military personnel were filmed burning a Quran, and the Presidents of Russia and China are preparing for a major meeting.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the EU. Paris is erupting in flaming protests as the rage over pensions reforms grows. Also, the French parliament is considering a motion for a vote of no confidence, and the UK is facing similar anger over an "anti-worker" budget.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey announces plans to approve Finland's NATO bid, and Palestinian support grows amongst US Democrats.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Saudi Arabia. China and Saudi Arabia have achieved the first loan cooperation in yuan. Also, the US conveniently makes noise about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia as the relationship between the two nations deteriorates.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian leaders are preparing for a meeting with Russian government officials. Also, the government of Honduras is breaking with the US on Taiwan, and the Free Alex Saab movement is ringing the alarm for his health problems.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss the Iraq war anniversary. Craig posits that it wasn't just former President Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney who lied their way into the Iraq invasion 20 years ago; President Joe Biden has also been falsifying about Iraq for years.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

