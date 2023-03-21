International
Nebenzia: ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin 'Absolutely Null and Void'
Nebenzia: ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin ‘Absolutely Null and Void’
The Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday said the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin is "absolutely null and void."
"First of all, the decision of the ICC is absolutely null and void for us," Nebenzia said during a press conference. Moreover, the ICC demonstrated that it reached "new lows," for which it had long been heading to, Nebenzia said, noting Russia is not a signatory member of the legal institution. Nebenzia said New York is not the center of the world and Putin could travel to many other places, and while the warrant does not affect the Russian president, it was clearly politically motivated. On Friday, the ICC, whose jurisdiction is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." Earlier on Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said Moscow initiated proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC involved in issuing the arrest warrant.
Nebenzia: ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin ‘Absolutely Null and Void’

02:43 GMT 21.03.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday said the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin is "absolutely null and void."
"First of all, the decision of the ICC is absolutely null and void for us," Nebenzia said during a press conference.
Moreover, the ICC demonstrated that it reached "new lows," for which it had long been heading to, Nebenzia said, noting Russia is not a signatory member of the legal institution.
Nebenzia said New York is not the center of the world and Putin could travel to many other places, and while the warrant does not affect the Russian president, it was clearly politically motivated.
Analysis
Analysis
'Corrupted' ICC Is a Tool to Be 'Used by NATO Leaders, But Never Against Them'
18 March, 11:03 GMT
On Friday, the ICC, whose jurisdiction is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."
Earlier on Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said Moscow initiated proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC involved in issuing the arrest warrant.
