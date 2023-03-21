Looming Trump Indictment Part of 'Politically-Motivated Persecution' That May Ultimately Help 45
© AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz AlvarezSupporters of former President Donald Trump's protest in front of the New York Criminal Courts building on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. A New York grand jury has heard from what could be the final witness in the investigation into Trump as law enforcement officials accelerate security preparations in advance of a possible indictment.
Having had his fair share of disputes as a private citizen, former US President Donald Trump was no stranger to being placed under the legal microscope once in office. In fact, Trump saw himself named in multiple investigations after officially taking over the Oval Office in 2017.
The looming arrest of former US President Donald Trump is part of a larger effort by Democrats to keep the ex-commander-in-chief tied up in legal matters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, an analyst told Radio Sputnik.
The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to allege that he would be arrested on Tuesday over what he referred to as "old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale."
Accusations referred to by Trump tie back to hush payments given to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had sexual relations with Trump in 2006 but was paid off in the run-up to the 2016 election to keep quiet. The $130,000 payout was made by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen but was repaid at Trump's direction through a 2016 campaign committee. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Jim Kavanaugh, a writer at The Polemicist and Counterpunch, told Radio Sputnik's Political Misfits on Monday that "it's quite clear that [Manhattan] District Attorney [Alvin Bragg] and the Democrats are trying to get something on Trump."
"This is out there and it's a thing that’s real," Kavanaugh told show hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou, detailing that while the goal may "not necessarily" be to obtain a conviction, it could very well be about getting Trump "wrapped up in the legal system because they’re afraid of him politically... that’s got to be acknowledged, that’s what’s going on, that’s the big picture."
The proceedings are part of a "big legal fight that’s a cover for a political fight even if the legal issues are real," the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" continued.
However, Kavanaugh further speculated that the legal dust-up is potentially connected to an even larger issue.
Touching on the legality of the New York investigation, which centers on hush payments given some seven years back, Kavanaugh told Kiriakou that there were three legal issues at the forefront of the case: jurisdiction, statute of limitations and intent.
In New York, the statute of limitations is a maximum of five years; however, legal options can be pursued if the matter at hand is tied to another crime.
Ultimately, Kavanaugh underscored that the case and anticipated arrest warrant would turn into a political win to Trump, who more than likely would use the development as a means to corral his supporters at the polls.
"This is going to end up politically beneficial to Donald Trump because it really demonstrates they’re afraid of him, and it demonstrates for his supporters it's going to certainly be a political persecution," he said.
In 2018, a campaign investigation into the hush payments ended with Cohen pleading guilty to federal charges and joining ever-growing band of the Trump critics. Cohen stated earlier Monday that the Manhattan district attorney had in his possession documentation that validated his testimony on the case.
Although initial reports suggested that an arrest warrant may come Tuesday, US media has suggested that an indictment - if it is issued - could instead come as early as Wednesday. If so, it would mark the first time a former president has been indicted.