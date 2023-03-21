International
LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of Xi-Putin Talks in Russia
LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of Xi-Putin Talks in Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in what has become Xi's first foreign trip after... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International
putin-xi moscow summit
xi jinping
vladimir putin
world
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108609596_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba37abba028bc6d58c63a7ca4274b80.jpg
putin-xi moscow summit , xi jinping, vladimir putin, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
putin-xi moscow summit , xi jinping, vladimir putin, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of Xi-Putin Talks in Russia

08:04 GMT 21.03.2023
Being updated
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in what has become Xi's first foreign trip after he was re-elected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's head of state for a third five-year term on March 10.
Today is the second day of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. After the dialogue, the two presidents are expected to hold a joint press conference, followed by a state dinner at the Kremlin.
Prior to the visit, Xi penned an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, where he stressed that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries. He expressed his willingness to work on new plans to cultivate bilateral ties together with President Putin.
The first stage of the talks between Putin and Xi ended late on March 20 at around 21:00, having lasted for about four and a half hours. The Russian president highlighted the success of the Chinese economy, while Xi praised Putin’s leadership and expressed certainty that the Russian people would continue to support him.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:48 GMT 21.03.2023
Xi Jinping Meets Russia’s PM Mishustin in Moscow
08:42 GMT 21.03.2023
Xi to Meet with Communist Party of Russia, Party Leader Zuganov Says
08:39 GMT 21.03.2023
Chinese President Xi, Russian PM Mishustin Hold Meeting in Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
Russia
Chinese President Xi, Russian PM Mishustin Hold Meeting in Moscow
08:37 GMT
08:36 GMT 21.03.2023
China Reiterates Readiness to Play Constructive Role in Settlement of Ukraine Crisis
Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow that Beijing is ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue ... Russia has carefully studied China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue and is open to talks for peace. Russia welcomes China to play a constructive role in this regard," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, following the meeting in Moscow.
During the talks with Putin, Xi also noted that "voices for peace and rationality are building" around the world. Many countries support easing tensions, facilitating peace talks and are against escalating the situation by "adding fuel to the fire," the Chinese president added.
"A review of history shows that conflicts in the end have to be settled through dialogue and negotiation. China released a document on its position on the Ukraine crisis, advocating the political settlement of the crisis and rejecting the Cold War mentality and unilateral sanctions," the statement read.
08:27 GMT 21.03.2023
Russia Sincerely Interested in Further Strengthening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation With China, Mishustin Says
Russia is sincerely interested in further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.
"We, in Russia, are sincerely interested in further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with China," Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.
Bilateral relations are at the highest level in the entire centuries-old history and influence the formation of the global agenda in the logic of multipolarity, the prime minister added.
"Today, you will hold talks in the Kremlin with the Russian president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. It is planned to make important decisions on the development of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the medium term until 2030. The governments of Russia and China will ensure coordinated work on the implementation of the agreements that will be reached today at the highest level," Mishustin said.
08:25 GMT 21.03.2023
China PM Will Pay Priority Attention to Development of Partnership with Russia, Xi Says
08:22 GMT 21.03.2023
Xi Invites Mishustin to Visit China as Soon as Possible
Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to pay a visit to China at the earliest possible.
"I also welcome you, Prime Minister, to pay a visit to China at your convenience, so that you can establish close ties with new State Council Premier Li Qiang as soon as possible," Xi said at a meeting with Mishustin in Moscow.
08:20 GMT 21.03.2023
Xi: Russia Chosen as 1st Country to Visit, as This Corresponds to Historical Logic, They Are Largest Powers and Strategic Partners
08:17 GMT 21.03.2023
Xi Jinping Says Invited Vladimir Putin to Visit China This Year
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he had invited Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to China this year.
"Yesterday, I officially invited president Putin to pay a visit to China this year at a convenient time for him," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.
08:10 GMT 21.03.2023
Chinese President, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Begin Meeting in Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begin meeting in the Russian Government in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
Xi and Mishustin greeted each other with a handshake.
Russian PM Mishustin Meets Xi Jinping - Sputnik International
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astahov
/
Go to the mediabank
08:04 GMT 21.03.2023
Chinese Delegation Left Hotel
