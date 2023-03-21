LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of Xi-Putin Talks in Russia

China Reiterates Readiness to Play Constructive Role in Settlement of Ukraine Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow that Beijing is ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue ... Russia has carefully studied China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue and is open to talks for peace. Russia welcomes China to play a constructive role in this regard," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, following the meeting in Moscow.

During the talks with Putin, Xi also noted that "voices for peace and rationality are building" around the world. Many countries support easing tensions, facilitating peace talks and are against escalating the situation by "adding fuel to the fire," the Chinese president added.