Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components
Lithuania Signs Pact With Istanbul's Orthodox Church in Bid to Abandon Moscow Patriarchate
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced Tuesday that she had signed a cooperation deal with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in a bid to create a parallel Eastern Orthodox Church in her Catholic-majority country that could rival that of the Moscow Patriarchate.
The agreement was inked during the first ever visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the Baltic state. Prime Minister Simonyte told reporters at their joint press conference that the pact would serve as a foundation for a new sect in Lithuania associated with the Constantinople Patriarchate. Simonyte spoke in favor of handing over control of the Lithuanian eparchy to the Constantinople Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey, after the Moscow Patriarchate expelled four local priests over their attempts to split the Lithuanian Orthodox Church. The Moscow Patriarchate’s top cleric in Lithuania said a vast majority of local priests and worshippers were against the split.
15:04 GMT 21.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / ERDEM SAHINEcumenical patriarch Bartholomew I , spiritual leader of Greek Orthodox world attends the Easter ceremony during curfew behind the closed doors measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 at the St. George Church in Istanbul on April 18, 2020.
Ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew I , spiritual leader of Greek Orthodox world attends the Easter ceremony during curfew behind the closed doors measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 at the St. George Church in Istanbul on April 18, 2020.
