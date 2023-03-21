https://sputniknews.com/20230321/lavrov-on-uks-supply-of-depleted-uranium-shells-to-kiev-such-actions-undermine-stability-1108654768.html
Lavrov on UK's Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev: Such Actions Undermine Stability
The decision of the United Kingdom to provide Kiev with depleted uranium tank ammunition undermines stability in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. "I will not be surprised by this, because they have already lost perspective in terms of how these actions undermine strategic stability around the world," Lavrov told a Russian broadcaster. The minister added that this decision shows that the UK is ready to not only just take risks, but also commit war crimes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the United Kingdom to provide Kiev with depleted uranium tank ammunition undermines stability in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium
tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.
"I will not be surprised by this, because they have already lost perspective in terms of how these actions undermine strategic stability around the world," Lavrov told a Russian broadcaster.
The minister added that this decision shows that the UK is ready to not only just take risks, but also commit war crimes.
"If this is true, then they [UK authorities] are ready to not only just take risks, but violate the international humanitarian law, as it was in 1999 in Yugoslavia, and many other things, including war crimes, crimes against humanity," Lavrov said.