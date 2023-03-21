International
Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Lavrov on UK's Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev: Such Actions Undermine Stability
Lavrov on UK's Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev: Such Actions Undermine Stability
The decision of the United Kingdom to provide Kiev with depleted uranium tank ammunition undermines stability in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. "I will not be surprised by this, because they have already lost perspective in terms of how these actions undermine strategic stability around the world," Lavrov told a Russian broadcaster. The minister added that this decision shows that the UK is ready to not only just take risks, but also commit war crimes.
Lavrov on UK's Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev: Such Actions Undermine Stability

15:28 GMT 21.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the United Kingdom to provide Kiev with depleted uranium tank ammunition undermines stability in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.
"I will not be surprised by this, because they have already lost perspective in terms of how these actions undermine strategic stability around the world," Lavrov told a Russian broadcaster.
Analysis
Kiev's Use of Depleted Uranium Ammo May Cause Health Problems Akin to Yugoslavia and Iraq
15:01 GMT
The minister added that this decision shows that the UK is ready to not only just take risks, but also commit war crimes.
"If this is true, then they [UK authorities] are ready to not only just take risks, but violate the international humanitarian law, as it was in 1999 in Yugoslavia, and many other things, including war crimes, crimes against humanity," Lavrov said.
