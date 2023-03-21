https://sputniknews.com/20230321/interceptor-protector-russian-su-35s-combat-aircraft-1108635491.html

Interceptor and Protector: Russian Su-35S Combat Aircraft

Russian Su-35S military aircraft made headlines on more than one occasion this week as this type of warplane was spotted intercepting US B-52 strategic bombers... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International

Su-35S is a 4++ generation Russian fighter aircraft that exceeds its western analogs, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16C Block 50/52 in terms of maximum speed at altitude (M2.25 versus M2 in both cases).The aircraft can carry a wide array of short-, medium- and long-range air-to-air missiles. The Su-35 can also be equipped with air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles and both precision-guided and unguided bombs, allowing it to attack naval and ground targets.

