https://sputniknews.com/20230321/interceptor-protector-russian-su-35s-combat-aircraft-1108635491.html
Interceptor and Protector: Russian Su-35S Combat Aircraft
Interceptor and Protector: Russian Su-35S Combat Aircraft
Russian Su-35S military aircraft made headlines on more than one occasion this week as this type of warplane was spotted intercepting US B-52 strategic bombers... 21.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-21T18:07+0000
2023-03-21T18:07+0000
2023-03-21T18:07+0000
multimedia
su-35
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108635991_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc23dd92f3c69df6a7711dac0883876.png
Su-35S is a 4++ generation Russian fighter aircraft that exceeds its western analogs, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16C Block 50/52 in terms of maximum speed at altitude (M2.25 versus M2 in both cases).The aircraft can carry a wide array of short-, medium- and long-range air-to-air missiles. The Su-35 can also be equipped with air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles and both precision-guided and unguided bombs, allowing it to attack naval and ground targets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108635991_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_969b9a19f722fcc6d5de8ecc6358fd9c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
su-35, infographic, инфографика
su-35, infographic, инфографика
Interceptor and Protector: Russian Su-35S Combat Aircraft
Russian Su-35S military aircraft made headlines on more than one occasion this week as this type of warplane was spotted intercepting US B-52 strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea and escorting Russian Tu-95MS bomber aircraft over the Sea of Japan.
Su-35S is a 4++ generation Russian fighter aircraft that exceeds its western analogs, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-16C Block 50/52 in terms of maximum speed at altitude (M2.25 versus M2 in both cases).
The aircraft can carry a wide array of short-, medium- and long-range air-to-air missiles. The Su-35 can also be equipped with air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles and both precision-guided and unguided bombs, allowing it to attack naval and ground targets.