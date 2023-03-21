International
Grand Jury to Reportedly Vote Wednesday on Possible Trump Indictment
Grand Jury to Reportedly Vote Wednesday on Possible Trump Indictment
The Manhattan grand jury will most probably vote on Wednesday about whether to indict Trump for hush-money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, NewsNation said on Tuesday, citing a source.
Earlier Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said authorities have been monitoring social media regarding the Trump case, and that the New York Police Department was on the lookout for any illegal actions. New York City has increased its police presence in all five of its boroughs. Insider reports have speculated Trump is likely to be indicted Wednesday but that he may not appear before a US judge in Manhattan until the following week, allowing the Trump camp to make arrangements for the former president's anticipated arraignment.Although much about how the legal process will play out remains unknown, reports have indicated the grand jury reviewing evidence presented by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will first need to undertake a vote on charges. A majority must first be established before investigators can proceed with any officials charges.Tensions have at an all-time high since the weekend, when Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to allege he would be arrested on Tuesday. He also called for his supporters to: "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"Officials with the NYPD have told Sputnik that police officers in Big Apple remain on standby in light of the former president's call for action posted on social media. Trump's possible arrest is connected to 2016 hush payments made out to adult film star Stormy Daniels in a bid to prevent her from disclosing their alleged 2006 sexual affair. Trump has dismissed his connection to Daniels, as well as any other felony accusations on his part. He also refused to testify before the jury.The potential indictment - unprecedented if it comes to fruition - has been blasted as a "politically-motivated persecution" against Trump; in fact, it's largely been seen as a move by Democrats to create hurdles for the former president amid his bid in the 2024 US election.
Grand Jury to Reportedly Vote Wednesday on Possible Trump Indictment

22:25 GMT 21.03.2023
A news helicopter hovers over lower Manhattan in New York, Monday, March 20, 2023. A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify before a New York grand jury.
A news helicopter hovers over lower Manhattan in New York, Monday, March 20, 2023. A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify before a New York grand jury. Such testimony could give the Republican former president an indirect opportunity to make a case he shouldn’t face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The Manhattan grand jury will reportedly most probably vote on Wednesday about whether to indict former US President Donald Trump for hush-money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Earlier Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said authorities have been monitoring social media regarding the Trump case, and that the New York Police Department was on the lookout for any illegal actions. New York City has increased its police presence in all five of its boroughs.
Insider reports have speculated Trump is likely to be indicted Wednesday but that he may not appear before a US judge in Manhattan until the following week, allowing the Trump camp to make arrangements for the former president's anticipated arraignment.
Political Landmine: Why Dem Bid to Charge Trump Will Backfire
Although much about how the legal process will play out remains unknown, reports have indicated the grand jury reviewing evidence presented by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will first need to undertake a vote on charges. A majority must first be established before investigators can proceed with any officials charges.
Tensions have at an all-time high since the weekend, when Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to allege he would be arrested on Tuesday. He also called for his supporters to: "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"
Officials with the NYPD have told Sputnik that police officers in Big Apple remain on standby in light of the former president's call for action posted on social media.
Trump's possible arrest is connected to 2016 hush payments made out to adult film star Stormy Daniels in a bid to prevent her from disclosing their alleged 2006 sexual affair. Trump has dismissed his connection to Daniels, as well as any other felony accusations on his part. He also refused to testify before the jury.
Looming Trump Arrest Part of 'Politically-Motivated Persecution' That May Ultimately Help '45'
The potential indictment - unprecedented if it comes to fruition - has been blasted as a "politically-motivated persecution" against Trump; in fact, it's largely been seen as a move by Democrats to create hurdles for the former president amid his bid in the 2024 US election.
