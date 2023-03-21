https://sputniknews.com/20230321/german-media-says-kiev-planning-to-cut-russias-land-bridge-to-crimea-in-may-offensive-1108657716.html

German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive

German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive

Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter offensive in May, focusing on the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye region, with the goal to cut off Russia's land connection to Crimea, German newspaper reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed NATO official.

2023-03-21T16:10+0000

2023-03-21T16:10+0000

2023-03-21T16:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

crimea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108303454_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_38a93e9acae09c1cb2ccd52bf219f2ed.jpg

According to the NATO source, Russia "fairly" believes that the main Ukrainian offensive will take place in "Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions," news outlet reported. The goal of the attack is to "destroy the land bridge to Crimea," the newspaper reported, citing the official. The NATO official was confident that the weapons the West has been supplying to Kiev will be used in the counteroffensive as early as May, according to media. NATO and other Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers, which will be used in the operation, according to the newspaper. On March 16, the American newspaper reported that US officials expected Ukraine to launch a major offensive by May. In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russian-diplomat-on-uk-plans-to-send-uranium-shells-to-kiev-nato-lost-touch-with-reality--1108656844.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, west pumping kiev with arms, kiev regime