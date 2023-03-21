International
Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive
German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive
Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter offensive in May, focusing on the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye region, with the goal to cut off Russia's land connection to Crimea, German newspaper reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed NATO official.
According to the NATO source, Russia "fairly" believes that the main Ukrainian offensive will take place in "Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions," news outlet reported. The goal of the attack is to "destroy the land bridge to Crimea," the newspaper reported, citing the official. The NATO official was confident that the weapons the West has been supplying to Kiev will be used in the counteroffensive as early as May, according to media. NATO and other Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers, which will be used in the operation, according to the newspaper. On March 16, the American newspaper reported that US officials expected Ukraine to launch a major offensive by May. In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive

16:10 GMT 21.03.2023
According to the NATO source, Russia "fairly" believes that the main Ukrainian offensive will take place in "Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions," news outlet reported. The goal of the attack is to "destroy the land bridge to Crimea," the newspaper reported, citing the official.
The NATO official was confident that the weapons the West has been supplying to Kiev will be used in the counteroffensive as early as May, according to media. NATO and other Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers, which will be used in the operation, according to the newspaper.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Diplomat on UK Plans to Send Uranium Shells to Kiev: NATO Lost Touch With Reality
16:00 GMT
On March 16, the American newspaper reported that US officials expected Ukraine to launch a major offensive by May.
In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
