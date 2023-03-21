https://sputniknews.com/20230321/german-media-says-kiev-planning-to-cut-russias-land-bridge-to-crimea-in-may-offensive-1108657716.html
German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive
German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive
Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter offensive in May, focusing on the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye region, with the goal to cut off Russia's land connection to Crimea, German newspaper reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed NATO official.
2023-03-21T16:10+0000
2023-03-21T16:10+0000
2023-03-21T16:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
crimea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108303454_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_38a93e9acae09c1cb2ccd52bf219f2ed.jpg
According to the NATO source, Russia "fairly" believes that the main Ukrainian offensive will take place in "Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions," news outlet reported. The goal of the attack is to "destroy the land bridge to Crimea," the newspaper reported, citing the official. The NATO official was confident that the weapons the West has been supplying to Kiev will be used in the counteroffensive as early as May, according to media. NATO and other Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers, which will be used in the operation, according to the newspaper. On March 16, the American newspaper reported that US officials expected Ukraine to launch a major offensive by May. In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/russian-diplomat-on-uk-plans-to-send-uranium-shells-to-kiev-nato-lost-touch-with-reality--1108656844.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108303454_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5bcbbe2677d4db914319b6a756367b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, west pumping kiev with arms, kiev regime
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, west pumping kiev with arms, kiev regime
German Media Says Kiev Planning to Cut Russia's Land Bridge to Crimea in May Offensive
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter offensive in May, focusing on the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye region, with the goal to cut off Russia's land connection to Crimea, German newspaper reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed NATO official.
According to the NATO source, Russia "fairly" believes that the main Ukrainian offensive will take place in "Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions," news outlet reported. The goal of the attack is to "destroy the land bridge to Crimea," the newspaper reported, citing the official.
The NATO official was confident that the weapons the West has been supplying to Kiev will be used in the counteroffensive as early as May, according to media. NATO and other Western countries are currently supplying Ukraine with about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers, which will be used in the operation, according to the newspaper.
On March 16, the American newspaper reported that US officials expected Ukraine to launch a major offensive by May
.
In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.