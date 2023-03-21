https://sputniknews.com/20230321/experts-xi-putin-talks-on-expanded-economic-cooperation-part-of-multipolarity-building-process-1108662814.html

Experts: Xi-Putin Talks on Expanded Economic Cooperation Part of ‘Multipolarity Building Process’

Experts: Xi-Putin Talks on Expanded Economic Cooperation Part of ‘Multipolarity Building Process’

During their multi-day talks in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in building a world no longer centered on Washington, DC, or Europe.

2023-03-21T19:57+0000

2023-03-21T19:57+0000

2023-03-21T19:56+0000

analysis

russia

china

sanctions

swift payment system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107145/52/1071455222_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_e91eda67f64d6896a38ccdab9cd25ab2.jpg

However, that world order won’t simply be one that replaces the United States as the global hegemon, but one that is built upon multipolar relations and a rapidly developing Global South, Fabio Massimo Parenti, a PhD in geopolitics and geoeconomics and associate professor of international political economy and geopolitics at China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, told Sputnik on Tuesday.Noting that Putin told Xi he supports using Chinese renminbi (RMB) or yuan as an international means of payment and reserve currency, Parenti said it was part of a larger effort to de-center the US dollar in the global economy.“However, we should bear in mind that ‘multipolarity’ applied to the monetary system means promoting the usage of a variety of currencies, one of which is already the yuan, avoiding replacing US dollar centrality with another single currency.”The two world leaders have also helped launch new international payment systems that can serve as an alternative to SWIFT, which is centered in Brussels and highly subject to Western sanctions.He further added that all “Third World countries are and will be in line with this new monetary-financial course,” calling it “another sign of a kind of ‘multipolarity building process.’”Parenti said he agreed with Putin’s statement about the importance of China and Russia combining their information technology and artificial intelligence efforts as a sort of “tech alliance,” saying such cooperation is going to be key in the future, especially as the West tries to target both nations’ tech sectors.“Combining financial resources with raw materials, talents and market size, both countries can find mutual advantages by bolstering bilateral relations at an even higher strategic level,” he asserted. “It goes without saying that all of these developments will increase both countries' independence from every sort of Western sanctions.”Turning to Beijing’s proposal for peace in Ukraine - and Washington’s rejection of such a deal - Parenti said that time and again, “the US has confirmed itself as the biggest threat to humanity, the main promoter of wars, the most irresponsible country, incapable of promoting peace talks and peaceful coexistence.”Jeff J. Brown, author of The China Trilogy, editor at China Rising Radio Sinoland and co-founder and curator of the Bioweapon Truth Commission, told Sputnik that China and Russia “clearly” know that “the West’s historical ability to rape and plunder the world’s resources for the last 500 years has been enforced by an imposed reserve currency, earlier the British pound and postwar, the US dollar.”“If India and Brazil buy Russian oil and gas in yuan using the SPSF, it can use them to trade with China, whose bilateral total will easily surpass US$200 billion this year.”Brown noted that for more than five years, the US dollar has faced “death by a thousand cuts” around the world.He explained that when it comes to SPSF, “countries are lining up to participate, including China, India, Iran and even Germany and Switzerland. Little known is that China has its own payment system, the Cross-Border Inter-Bank Payments System (CIPS). Now that the West’s SWIFT has cut off Russia and China knows it could be next, there are plans to integrate these two anti-SWIFTs,” he predicted.Among those that could join such a Russian-Chinese financial “coalition” are the BRICS nations, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and oil giant Saudi Arabia, the lattermost of which he said was “probably the most disconcerting for Western empire.”The expert also noted that China has benefited “plenty” from Western sanctions against Russia, pointing out that China has been “a win-win partner” for countries around the globe by helping them address trade imbalances in the energy, agricultural, and tech sectors.“All of these Western imperial sanctions are already a huge catalyst for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to seek synergies, as well as China’s SCO and Russia’s Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). ASEAN is tired of US subterfuge, BRICS is expanding and Latin America’s anti-colonial CELAC all have much to offer for continuing multipolar, mutually beneficial integration,” he added.

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/joint-russo-chinese-statement-us-biowarfare-activities-aukus-submarines-prospects-of-nuclear-war-1108661395.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/western-hysteria-over-xi-putin-meeting-exposes-opposition-to-peace-in-ukraine-1108653379.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/we-need-to-do-more-stoltenberg-calls-for-nato-members-to-pump-out-even-more-military-spending-1108657244.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/china-reiterates-readiness-to-play-constructive-role-in-settlement-of-ukraine-crisis-1108639204.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russias-iran-envoy-to-sputnik-moscow-tehran-relations-have-acquired-a-strategic-character-1108613856.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

xi jinping, vladimir putin, economic cooperation, multipolarity building process, xi-putin summit