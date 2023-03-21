https://sputniknews.com/20230321/chinese-president-xi-russian-pm-mishustin-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1108630341.html

Chinese President Xi, Russian PM Mishustin Hold Meeting in Moscow

Chinese President Xi, Russian PM Mishustin Hold Meeting in Moscow

It is expected that they will discuss economic and trade cooperation between Russia and China.

2023-03-21T08:37+0000

2023-03-21T08:37+0000

2023-03-21T08:38+0000

russia

xi jinping

mikhail mishustin

china

china trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108595149_0:216:2873:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_5285c6645e0bdcccfdb6b16e1235166b.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The Chinese head of state arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials.Prior to the visit, Xi penned an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, where he stressed that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries. He expressed his willingness to work on new plans to cultivate bilateral ties together with Russia.Trade between Russia and China doubled in 2022, surpassing $185Bln. It is expected that the dialogue between Xi and Mishustin will focus on trade and economic cooperation in general. Following the talks with Russia’s premier, Xi will embark on the second day of his summit with Vladimir Putin.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Xi Meets Russian PM Mishustin in Moscow Xi Meets Russian PM Mishustin in Moscow 2023-03-21T08:37+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

xi jinping, mishustin, russia-china trade, economic cooperation