Chinese President Xi, Russian PM Mishustin Hold Meeting in Moscow

It is expected that they will discuss economic and trade cooperation between Russia and China.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The Chinese head of state arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials.Prior to the visit, Xi penned an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, where he stressed that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries. He expressed his willingness to work on new plans to cultivate bilateral ties together with Russia.Trade between Russia and China doubled in 2022, surpassing $185Bln. It is expected that the dialogue between Xi and Mishustin will focus on trade and economic cooperation in general. Following the talks with Russia’s premier, Xi will embark on the second day of his summit with Vladimir Putin.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
08:37 GMT 21.03.2023 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 21.03.2023)
