Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure

Taiwan's attempts to collude with foreign forces in order to achieve independence are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

2023-03-21T12:59+0000

Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese presidential office said that the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, would travel to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the US from March 29 to April 7. The leader is scheduled to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno. At the same time, Tsai's office provided no information on whether the Taiwanese president would meet with any US officials during the trip. China firmly opposes any forms of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, Wang added.

