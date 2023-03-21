https://sputniknews.com/20230321/chinese-foreign-ministry-says-taiwans-attempts-to-gain-independence-doomed-to-failure-1108644000.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure
Taiwan's attempts to collude with foreign forces in order to achieve independence are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
2023-03-21T12:59+0000
2023-03-21T12:59+0000
2023-03-21T12:59+0000
asia
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105047831_0:59:1121:689_1920x0_80_0_0_4fbcccecf0be5eeb228a47f6ce13e90f.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese presidential office said that the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, would travel to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the US from March 29 to April 7. The leader is scheduled to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno. At the same time, Tsai's office provided no information on whether the Taiwanese president would meet with any US officials during the trip. China firmly opposes any forms of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, Wang added.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/taiwanese-leader-to-travel-to-belize-guatemala-in-transit-via-us-1108636128.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105047831_62:0:1057:746_1920x0_80_0_0_c77ca34c329eb4846d04901c94d0608b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, taiwan, beijing, taipei, taiwanese separatism
china, taiwan, beijing, taipei, taiwanese separatism
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan's attempts to collude with foreign forces in order to achieve independence are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese presidential office said that the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, would travel to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the US from March 29 to April 7. The leader is scheduled to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno. At the same time, Tsai's office provided no information on whether the Taiwanese president would meet with any US officials during the trip.
"Any attempt [of Taiwan] to collude with outside forces with a view to gaining independence and creating provocations is doomed to failure. China will firmly protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesman said.
China firmly opposes any forms of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, Wang added.