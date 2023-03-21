International
2023
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure
Taiwan's attempts to collude with foreign forces in order to achieve independence are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese presidential office said that the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, would travel to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the US from March 29 to April 7. The leader is scheduled to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno. At the same time, Tsai's office provided no information on whether the Taiwanese president would meet with any US officials during the trip. China firmly opposes any forms of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, Wang added.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence Doomed to Failure

12:59 GMT 21.03.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan's attempts to collude with foreign forces in order to achieve independence are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese presidential office said that the island's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, would travel to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the US from March 29 to April 7. The leader is scheduled to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno. At the same time, Tsai's office provided no information on whether the Taiwanese president would meet with any US officials during the trip.
"Any attempt [of Taiwan] to collude with outside forces with a view to gaining independence and creating provocations is doomed to failure. China will firmly protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesman said.
China firmly opposes any forms of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, Wang added.
