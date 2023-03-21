https://sputniknews.com/20230321/chinas-xi-arrives-in-russia-to-meet-with-putin-whats-on-the-agenda-1108615728.html

China's Xi Arrives in Russia to Meet With Putin: What's on the Agenda?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia and what to expect from the official meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystBrad Blankenship - Journalist, Columnist & Host of The SourceScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerAngie Wong - Political Analyst & President of Legacy PACIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team from Moscow to talk about the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the meeting between the latter and the Chinese leader.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist and host of The Source Brad Blankenship to discuss the ongoing pension protests in France as President Emmanuel Macron faces pressure ahead of the vote this week.Later in the second hour, weapons of mass destruction whistleblower Scott Ritter spoke to the Fault Lines team about the 20 year anniversary of the Iraq invasion by the US and the lies the Bush administration used to start the war.In the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political analyst Angie Wong about the possible criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for payment to an adult film star in 2016.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

