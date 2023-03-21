https://sputniknews.com/20230321/belarusian-president-says-minsk-tehran-should-realize-potential-of-long-term-partnership-1108635628.html

Belarusian President Says Minsk, Tehran Should Realize Potential of Long-Term Partnership

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday wished Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi a happy Nowruz or the Persian New Year, and stressed the need to fully realize the potential for the development of a long-term bilateral partnership.

The Belarusian president also agreed with Raisi that the leaders' earlier meeting in Iran from March 12-13 was a turning point in improving the bilateral comprehensive cooperation. Relations between Iran and Belarus have thrived in recent years, based on their comprehensive cooperation and shared disagreements with Western countries. Tehran has confirmed its readiness to widen interaction with Minsk despite sanctions imposed on Belarus over its support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

