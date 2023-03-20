https://sputniknews.com/20230320/xi-jinpings-landmark-visit-to-moscow-shows-us-plan-to-isolate-russia-backfired-spectacularly-1108588806.html

Xi Jinping’s ‘Landmark’ Visit to Moscow Shows US Plan to Isolate Russia ‘Backfired Spectacularly’

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia shows that US plan to isolate Russia ‘backfired’, said Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston.

2023-03-20T10:30+0000

The visit of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia is potentially a landmark one, author and historian Dr. Gerald Horne told Sputnik. It is glaring proof of the fact that no matter how vehemently Washington sought to isolate Russia, its plans backfired, he added.The three-day visit of China’s President at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, takes place on March 20-22, 2023. This is a year that historians of the future may group with other “bookmarks of an era,” like 1989 and the collapse of the Berlin Wall, the researcher stated. The dissolution of the USSR in 1989 marked the start of an era of so-called unipolarity, when the United States was left as the so-called sole remaining superpower, underscored Gerald Horne.He went on to point out the widely-known fact that in 2022 Russia’s economic growth in many ways outstripped, for example, the economic growth in Britain, which has been “at the tip of the spear with regard to opposing this special military operation.”The current developments are, to a great degree, the result of Washington’s “maniacal obsession” with Moscow, emphasized the researcher.Half a century ago, there was a drive for major US corporations to embark upon massive direct foreign investment into the People's Republic of China, he reminded.China has come out as the beneficiary, pointed out the researcher. Beijing has continued boosting its growing economic, military, and diplomatic potential, despite the US ramping up its military deployments and diplomatic engagement with Asian partners to try to hem in China, both militarily and diplomatically. Meanwhile, all of the US-led attempts to isolate Russia failed.As for Washington, the Biden administration is overestimating its strength if it believes that it can take on both Moscow and Beijing as "threats" simultaneously, suggested the historian. European states are showing more foresight, according to Dr. Gerald Horne. Case in point is how German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping In November 2022 – the first European leader to do so in three years. French President Emmanuel Macron is also set to visit China in April.But Washington, whose dominating foreign policy thrust has been to isolate Russia, is clearly in some ways is going to find itself isolated, Dr. Gerald Horne of Houston University stressed.

