US Should Not Cooperate With International Criminal Court on Putin Arrest Warrant, Bolton Says
US Should Not Cooperate With International Criminal Court on Putin Arrest Warrant, Bolton Says
The United States should not cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Monday.
"I believe and have for many years the International Criminal Court is fundamentally illegitimate. It’s not something the United States should cooperate with," Bolton said in an interview with a British TV channel. Last week, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging potential war crimes related to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Specifically, the ICC alleges that Russia unlawfully deported children from areas of active conflict. Russia, like the United States, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute - the treaty that established the ICC. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will not recognize the warrant or the jurisdiction of the ICC. Ukraine, or even Russia, would have better jurisdiction for any potential trials against Putin, Bolton said. In addition, the ICC arrest warrant could hinder negotiations toward a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine, Bolton added. Bolton served as National Security Advisor under former US President Donald Trump and as US Ambassador to the United Nations under former President George W. Bush.
russia
15:56 GMT 20.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should not cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Monday.
"I believe and have for many years the International Criminal Court is fundamentally illegitimate. It’s not something the United States should cooperate with," Bolton said in an interview with a British TV channel.
Last week, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging potential war crimes related to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Specifically, the ICC alleges that Russia unlawfully deported children from areas of active conflict.
Russia, like the United States, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute - the treaty that established the ICC. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will not recognize the warrant or the jurisdiction of the ICC.
The ICC lacks a constitutional framework to restrain it, Bolton said in the interview, characterizing it as a "very dangerous" institution.
Ukraine, or even Russia, would have better jurisdiction for any potential trials against Putin, Bolton said.
In addition, the ICC arrest warrant could hinder negotiations toward a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine, Bolton added.
Bolton served as National Security Advisor under former US President Donald Trump and as US Ambassador to the United Nations under former President George W. Bush.
