International
WATCH LIVE: Putin, XI Hold Informal Meeting in Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920
20 Years Since US Invasion of Iraq
In March of 2003, the US, aided by the UK, invaded Iraq, having accused the country’s leader Saddam Hussein of possessing weapons of mass destruction. US-led forces swiftly overran and occupied Iraq but, despite searching, no WMDs were found and the country was plunged into chaos for years to come.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/us-on-anniversary-of-iraq-invasion-honors-4418-american-soldiers-killed-centcom-1108602835.html
US on Anniversary of Iraq Invasion Honors 4,418 American Soldiers Killed: CENTCOM
US on Anniversary of Iraq Invasion Honors 4,418 American Soldiers Killed: CENTCOM
The United States on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion is honoring almost 4,500 American soldiers, who were killed in that war, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla said on Monday.
2023-03-20T12:58+0000
2023-03-20T12:58+0000
20 years since us invasion of iraq
iraq war
iraq
war in iraq
us
invasion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103765/52/1037655234_0:196:4821:2907_1920x0_80_0_0_83fcee0b71063b5ed712f300b4c11273.jpg
“Today, 20 years after the start of Operation Iraq Freedom, we commemorate all the service members who fought during Operation Iraq Freedom. We honor the memories and legacies of the 4,418 American troops killed in that war and uplift the Families they left behind,” Kurilla said in a statement. CENTCOM soldiers now serve in Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve at the invitation of the Iraqi government, he added. Kurilla also noted that the coalition commends its Iraqi partners as they continue to build capability and capacity in the fight against the Daesh*. On March 19, 2003, then President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20230319/us-nurtured-plans-of-destroying-iraq-years-before-2003-invasion-ex-official-says-1108572318.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103765/52/1037655234_340:0:4479:3104_1920x0_80_0_0_194a6fe50c118ca6de877263a2704331.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
20th anniversary of the iraq invasion, iraq invasion, united states
20th anniversary of the iraq invasion, iraq invasion, united states

US on Anniversary of Iraq Invasion Honors 4,418 American Soldiers Killed: CENTCOM

12:58 GMT 20.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / US soldiers give guidance as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016
US soldiers give guidance as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion is honoring almost 4,500 American soldiers, who were killed in that war, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla said on Monday.
“Today, 20 years after the start of Operation Iraq Freedom, we commemorate all the service members who fought during Operation Iraq Freedom. We honor the memories and legacies of the 4,418 American troops killed in that war and uplift the Families they left behind,” Kurilla said in a statement.
CENTCOM soldiers now serve in Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve at the invitation of the Iraqi government, he added.
An Iraqi man celebrates atop of a burning U.S. Army Humvee in the northern part of Baghdad, Iraq, April 26, 2004. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
20 Years Since US Invasion of Iraq
US Nurtured Plans of Destroying Iraq Years Before 2003 Invasion, Ex-Official Says
Yesterday, 14:53 GMT
Kurilla also noted that the coalition commends its Iraqi partners as they continue to build capability and capacity in the fight against the Daesh*.
On March 19, 2003, then President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала