US Calls for "Immediate" Implementation of Serbia-Kosovo Agreement

The United States has called for an immediate implementation of the agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said on Monday.

"The implementation has to start immediately. So, we are going to have to move through that was agreed on in an expedited fashion, and as they do, the countries will see benefits flowing." Escobar told reporters. On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held talks in Macedonia with the participation of Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak. The talks were held behind closed doors in the town of Ohrid and lasted 12 hours. Vucic told reporters after the talks that an agreement was reached on "some points" of the implementation plan. Escobar expressed hope that all parties will start announcing new initiative with regard to this agreement "very soon". US official pointed out that this agreement marks the start of the reconciliation process between Serbia and Kosovo. He also noted that all parties have a lot of work to be beyond this agreement.

