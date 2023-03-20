https://sputniknews.com/20230320/us-announces-350mln-aid-package-for-ukraine-includes-himars-ammo-1108610649.html

US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Ammo

US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Ammo

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

2023-03-20T15:27+0000

2023-03-20T15:27+0000

2023-03-20T16:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

ukraine

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102659/10/1026591004_161:0:1887:971_1920x0_80_0_0_f403f029277fcdf5d41e8cbfa6756068.jpg

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million," Blinken said in a press release. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment."Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid well in excess of $100 billion. In April 2022, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20230320/how-bidens-room-for-maneuver-in-ukraine-is-dwindling-and-rift-with-kiev-growing-1108607954.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us announces $350mln aid package for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, arms supplies, military aid, fuelling the conflict, himars, howitzers, bradley combat vehicle