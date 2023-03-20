International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Ammo
US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Ammo
The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million," Blinken said in a press release. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment."Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid well in excess of $100 billion. In April 2022, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Ammo

15:27 GMT 20.03.2023 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 20.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million," Blinken said in a press release. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment."

The US Defense Department said in of separate press release that the new military aid package also includes high-speed anti-radiation missiles, mortar systems and rounds, grenade launchers and small arms, mine clearing equipment, heavy fuel tankers, vehicle maintenance equipment, laser rangefinders and thermal imagery system, among other items.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid well in excess of $100 billion. In April 2022, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
