Twenty Years Later, US Still Struggling With Anarchy Unleashed by Iraq Invasion

On March 19, 2003, at 10:16 p.m. EST, President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants. Bush’s foreign policy team, which included people like security aide Condoleezza Rice, Pentagon Chief Donald Rumsfeld, and Vice President Dick Cheney, who dubbed themselves the "vulcans" - a reference to the Roman god of fire - strongly believed only through military power could they transform the Middle East and install free market democracies. On the other hand, many Democrats also backed the invasion on humanitarian grounds and the conviction that the people of Iraq needed to be liberated from living under an authoritarian ruler. Political commentator and historian Dan Lazare believes Bush and his team and those who believed the humanitarian justification likely did not foresee that their bid to democratize the region would open a power vacuum that was eventually filled by terrorist groups like the Islamic State (IS) (banned in Russia). ‘CIVILIZING’ MISSION CULMINATES, BACKFIRES The head of US Central Command in testimony to a senate committee on March 16, lending credence to this notion, said the IS branch in Afghanistan is about six months away from developing the capability to conduct an external attack on Western interests abroad. Lazare said that a direct line can be drawn from the path the US chose to take at the end of the Cold War to 9/11 and the war in Iraq. Instead of turning "swords into plowshares" following the demise of the Soviet bloc, he added, the US under both Republican and Democratic presidents began gearing up for a new age of war. Lazare suggested that bringing Western civilization to the Middle East was simply a new cover story for meeting purely geopolitical ends. In any case, decades of intricate Cold War maneuvering would come back to haunt the US, he said, including support for the mujahideen in Afghanistan. But then a Sunni insurgency erupted and the US got bogged down. Iraq, however, was simply a stepping stone for the US to destabilize the region further – from the intervention in Libya to the Washington and Saudi-backed jihadist war against Damascus, he added. Democracy Institute Director Patrick Basham said so much Iraqi and Western blood has been spilled and trillions of dollars wasted by the US chasing the elusive dream of building a peaceful, stable, pro-Western liberal democracy throughout Iraq. The misguided interventionist urge, he added, can be seen across the West’s entire ideological spectrum. Meanwhile, he added, Western neoliberals in each case stressed humanitarian catastrophes, especially in the Syrian context. Basham also pointed out that the US not only failed to achieve its objectives, but the governments that followed Saddam Hussein turned their backs on Washington and embraced Tehran. According to California State University Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Beau Grosscup, the bid to replace a once pro-US dictator, who had decided to look after his own country's interests first, with a government friendly to Washington’s, was not just a failure - it proved counter-productive. In the long run, the invasion of Iraq ended up undermining the US establishment’s two strategic "New World Order" goals of preventing the rise of a competing power and maintaining access or possession of strategic resources. And the US during the process discovered that nationalism is a very strong sentiment for most populations, not only for America. "Regime change is very difficult," Grosscup observed. "Even when you appear to hold most of the cards."

