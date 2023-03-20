https://sputniknews.com/20230320/trade-between-china-russia-up-by-116-in-10-years-chinese-president-1108591428.html

Trade Between China, Russia Up by 116% in 10 Years: Chinese President

Bilateral trade between Russia and China topped $190 billion in 2022, increasing by 116% in a spate of 10 years thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article published by RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta ahead of a state visit to Russia.

economy

russia

china

trade

vladimir putin

xi jinping

putin-xi moscow summit

"Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia trade exceeded US$190 billion last year, up by 116 percent from ten years ago. China has been Russia's largest trading partner for 13 years running. We have seen steady increase in our two-way investment. Our cooperation on major projects in such fields as energy, aviation, space and connectivity is moving forward steadily," Xi said in the article. The Chinese leader also noted the high-level of cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, as well as cross-border e-commerce. Xi is set to visit Moscow from March 20-22 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will become his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's leader for a third five-year term on March 10.

