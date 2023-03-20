https://sputniknews.com/20230320/taiwans-dpp-shelves-all-out-mobilization-law-changes-reminiscent-of-white-terror-dictatorship-1108618995.html

Taiwan’s DPP Shelves ‘All-Out Mobilization’ Law Changes Reminiscent of ‘White Terror’ Dictatorship

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which favors further separation from mainland China, has been forced to halt proposed changes to a key wartime law after criticism swelled against it, motivated by fears of a return to the decades-long military dictatorship that ended in 1996.

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday there was “no timetable” for implementing amendments to the All-out Defense Mobilization Readiness Act proposed by the autonomous island’s military, according to Taiwanese media.Late last month, the Taiwanese military submitted draft revisions of the wartime mobilization law that would have dramatically expanded the government’s power in the event of a war.It would submit all media organizations, including broadcast and online, to government controls; require education authorities to draw up lists of all students age 16 and above for purposes of mobilization; prohibit hoarding goods or raising prices; and prescribe high fines and years in prison for violating any of its tenets.After the military proposed the revisions, KMT chairman Eric Chu pledged to block the revisions on the floor of the Legislative Yuan.Reminiscences of the White TerrorCritics said the revisions were reminiscent of the White Terror, a period of open military dictatorship in Taiwan following the collapse of the Republic of China on the mainland in 1949, during which tens of thousands of dissidents were imprisoned and tortured or killed. The KMT, which controlled the military, implemented a state of emergency amid fears that communist forces who had defeated them on the mainland would soon invade the island of Taiwan as well.The government on Taiwan calls itself the Republic of China, the government that once ruled all of the Chinese mainland from the time of the 1912 abdication of Pu Yi, the last Chinese emperor, until the Communist Party of China defeated the Republican forces in the Chinese Civil War in 1949, taking over the mainland and founding the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing. Both the governments in Beijing and Taipei claim to be the legitimate government of all of China, including Taiwan, but in the decades since, all but a handful of countries have switched their recognition from Taipei to Beijing, including the US, which did so in 1979.The KMT’s dictatorship ended in 1996 after years of slow retreat from the state of emergency, triggered in large part by a thoroughly embarrassing incident in which the military attempted to cover up the massacre of 20 civilians on Lieyu Island in 1987. After whistleblowers went public about the shootings, as well as Taiwan’s secret nuclear weapons program, support for the military regime collapsed and the DPP, then an illegal party, snowballed in popularity.Growing US-China TensionsThe Taiwanese military’s move toward a wartime footing is in keeping with recommendations from Washington, which has pushed Taipei to prepare for asymmetric warfare since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine last year. US intelligence has made contradictory statements that China is both preparing to invade Taiwan, but also hesitating to do so.However, Beijing has also taken a firm stance against US support for Taipei, as well as any notions of Taiwan declaring independence from China. After then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a provocative visit to Taiwan last August, the Chinese People's Liberation Army staged massive military drills around the island that included shooting ballistic missiles over it, in order to demonstrate its ability to totally isolate and overwhelm the island should it make hostile moves on its own.

