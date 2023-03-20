International
Taiwan Starts Annual Air, Navy Drill Amid Tensions With Beijing, Reports Say
Taiwan has launched its annual warfare drill with the participation of the air and naval forces, Taiwanese news agency said Monday.
© AP PhotoIn this image taken from video, Taiwanese Air Force F-16V fighter jets taxi along a runway during a drill in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Taiwan's Air Force pilots drilled on Wednesday to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. (AP Photo)
In this image taken from video, Taiwanese Air Force F-16V fighter jets taxi along a runway during a drill in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Taiwan's Air Force pilots drilled on Wednesday to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
© AP Photo
