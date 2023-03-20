https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russias-medical-technologies-get-high-marks-at-expomed-eurasia-russian-export-center-says-1108597651.html

Russia's Medical Technologies Get High Marks at Expomed Eurasia, Russian Export Center Says

Foreign partners lauded the medical equipment and innovative technologies presented by 12 Russian companies at the national Made in Russia stand during the 30th Jubilee Expomed Eurasia, held in Istanbul on March 16-18, 2023

"Under the ‘Made in Russia’ national brand, the companies in question presented unique developments in the field of high-precision medical simulators, ophthalmological technologies, screening devices, and research and diagnostic equipment," the report said.Exporters held more than 100 business meetings with key organizations in the region during the three-day exhibition, in addition to participating in a roundtable on "Russia-Turkey Cooperation in Healthcare".Turkey has been one of Russia's most important and long-time partners, and in 2022, trade between the countries doubled.At the upcoming exhibitions in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Russian manufacturers will continue to exhibit Russian developments in the field of healthcare to foreign partners.

