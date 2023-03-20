International
Russia's Medical Technologies Get High Marks at Expomed Eurasia, Russian Export Center Says
Russia's Medical Technologies Get High Marks at Expomed Eurasia, Russian Export Center Says
Foreign partners lauded the medical equipment and innovative technologies presented by 12 Russian companies at the national Made in Russia stand during the 30th Jubilee Expomed Eurasia, held in Istanbul on March 16-18, 2023
"Under the ‘Made in Russia’ national brand, the companies in question presented unique developments in the field of high-precision medical simulators, ophthalmological technologies, screening devices, and research and diagnostic equipment," the report said.Exporters held more than 100 business meetings with key organizations in the region during the three-day exhibition, in addition to participating in a roundtable on "Russia-Turkey Cooperation in Healthcare".Turkey has been one of Russia's most important and long-time partners, and in 2022, trade between the countries doubled.At the upcoming exhibitions in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Russian manufacturers will continue to exhibit Russian developments in the field of healthcare to foreign partners.
Russia's Medical Technologies Get High Marks at Expomed Eurasia, Russian Export Center Says

12:34 GMT 20.03.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankStand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Foreign partners lauded the medical equipment and innovative technologies presented by 12 Russian companies at the national Made in Russia stand during the 30th Jubilee Expomed Eurasia, held in Istanbul on March 16-18, 2023, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.
"Under the ‘Made in Russia’ national brand, the companies in question presented unique developments in the field of high-precision medical simulators, ophthalmological technologies, screening devices, and research and diagnostic equipment," the report said.
Exporters held more than 100 business meetings with key organizations in the region during the three-day exhibition, in addition to participating in a roundtable on "Russia-Turkey Cooperation in Healthcare".
"For 30 years, Expomed Eurasia in Istanbul has been an important platform for members of the healthcare industry from Turkey, the CIS countries, Europe, Asia and Africa. Many successful partnerships have been established here. Russian manufacturers are part of this growing international trade hub, which will host more than 600 companies from 18 countries in 2023," an Expomed Eurasia representative said.
Turkey has been one of Russia's most important and long-time partners, and in 2022, trade between the countries doubled.
"Currently, the trade turnover is $65.3 billion and we see good prospects for boosting the volume of exports to Turkey and further developing bilateral cooperation, including in the field of healthcare and medical technologies. Russian exporters traditionally participate in Expomed Eurasia since it is a good platform for establishing business contacts with predominant international players, importers and distributors. Russian companies’ great interest in the Turkish market serves as an impetus for expanding the foreign economic activities of a number of Russian regions," emphasized Alaudin Yarahmedov, Trade Advisor to the Russian Trade Mission in Turkey, Istanbul Branch.
At the upcoming exhibitions in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Russian manufacturers will continue to exhibit Russian developments in the field of healthcare to foreign partners.
