Russian Companies to Showcase Infrastructure Solutions at Smart Cities India

At least a dozen Russian companies will unveil urban infrastructure solutions at Smart Cities India 2023

"Twelve Russian companies will exhibit their services and products at the 8th edition of the Smart Cities Expo, an international exhibition of technology and infrastructure, which will take place on March 27-29 in New Delhi, India," the statement said.Russia’s stands will feature solutions and products from manufacturing companies, IT developers, and research and development organizations.Those participating in the "Made in Russia" stand will present vending terminals and ticket validators for public transport, digital tools for city lighting management and traffic control, innovative packaging for safe transportation, materials and products used in various fields of construction and the chemical industry, and other products.In addition, these companies will hold targeted meetings and discussions with potential business partners.Smart Cities India 2023 will be held at Pragati Maidan, one of the largest exhibition centers in New Delhi.

