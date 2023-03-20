Russia Strengthens Police Units in Border Territories With Ukraine

International
Russia has strengthened police units in the territories that border Ukraine, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Monday.
"Against the background of threats to public security, the ministry's units were strengthened in the territories that border Ukraine," Kolokoltsev said during the board meeting of the ministry.Hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist units have been detained in Russia’s new regions, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has strengthened police units in the territories that border Ukraine, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Monday.
"Against the background of threats to public security, the ministry's units were strengthened in the territories that border Ukraine," Kolokoltsev said during the board meeting of the ministry.
Hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist units have been detained in Russia’s new regions, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.
"Close contacts were established with local administrations, first of all, in matters of law enforcement and ensuring the safety of the population. Cooperation was carried out on an ongoing basis with the military police of the Ministry of Defense. Hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist units were detained ... in new territories. A number of sabotage attacks were suppressed," Kolokoltsev said at an extended meeting of the final collegium of the ministry.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
