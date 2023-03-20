https://sputniknews.com/20230320/russia-strengthens-police-units-in-border-territories-with-ukraine-1108597528.html

Russia Strengthens Police Units in Border Territories With Ukraine

Russia Strengthens Police Units in Border Territories With Ukraine

Russia has strengthened police units in the territories that border Ukraine, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Monday.

2023-03-20T11:47+0000

2023-03-20T11:47+0000

2023-03-20T11:47+0000

russia

russia

border

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19232/25/192322555_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b395714629756d51db9c79b248267e07.jpg

"Against the background of threats to public security, the ministry's units were strengthened in the territories that border Ukraine," Kolokoltsev said during the board meeting of the ministry.Hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist units have been detained in Russia’s new regions, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

police units, border ukraine, russia has strengthened